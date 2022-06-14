Angels vs. Dodgers: How to watch, streaming options and start times

What you need to know: The Dodgers limp back home Tuesday night to open a two-game Freeway Series with the Angels after being swept by the Giants over the weekend.

The game will feature a pair of right-handed pitchers — Noah Syndergaard for the Angels, who has a record of 4-4 and a 3.69 earned-run average, and Tony Gonsolin of the Dodgers, who is perfect so far at 7-0 with an outstanding 1.58 ERA.

Despite losing three to the Giants, the Dodgers managed to stay in first place by a thread in the National League West, half a game over San Diego.

The Angels have lost 16 of their last 18 games, including 14 in a row. Playing in their first road contest since the firing of manager Joe Maddon, the Angels trail the Houston Astros by nine games in the American League West.

Advertisement

After their short visit to Dodger Stadium, the Angels head to Seattle for four with the Mariners, and the Dodgers welcome the Cleveland Guardians on Friday night.

How to watch the Dodgers vs. Angels series

Where: Dodger Stadium

Radio: AM 570 (KLAC), 830 (KLAA), 1020 (KTNQ) Spanish, 1330 (KWKW) Spanish

Catch up on the latest Dodgers and Angels news