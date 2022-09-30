18. CYPRESS (6-0) def. Tustin, 44-20 (Thursday) | vs. Garden Grove Pacifica (at Western), Friday

14. INGLEWOOD (6-0) def. Hawthorne, 37-0 | vs. Compton Centennial (at El Camino College), Friday

12. JSERRA (3-3) lost to Mater Dei, 21-13 | at Santa Margarita, Friday

10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-1) def. Santa Margarita, 28-26 | vs. Servite (at Orange Coast College), Friday

9. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2) lost to Orange Lutheran, 28-26 | vs. JSerra (at Saddleback College), Friday

1. MATER DEI (6-0) def. JSerra, 21-13 | vs. St. John Bosco (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared this week (Friday unless otherwise noted):

Quarterback Elijah Brown and Mater Dei escaped an upset bid by JSerra.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.