How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared
How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared this week (Friday unless otherwise noted):
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game
1. MATER DEI (6-0) def. JSerra, 21-13 | vs. St. John Bosco (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-0) def. Servite, 49-3 | at Mater Dei, Friday
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-1) def. Chaparral, 70-28 | at Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday
4. LOS ALAMITOS (4-2) def. Newport Harbor, 61-21 | at Corona del Mar, Thursday
5. LONG BEACH POLY (6-0) def. Millikan, 42-0 | at Long Beach Wilson, Friday
6. MISSION VIEJO (5-1) idle | vs. La Mesa Helix, Friday
7. EDISON (6-0) def. Huntington Beach, 42-8 | at Newport Harbor, Friday
8. CHAMINADE (6-0) def. Bishop Alemany, 43-8 | vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday
9. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2) lost to Orange Lutheran, 28-26 | vs. JSerra (at Saddleback College), Friday
10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-1) def. Santa Margarita, 28-26 | vs. Servite (at Orange Coast College), Friday
11. GARDENA SERRA (4-2) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 13-7 | vs. Bishop Amat, Friday
12. JSERRA (3-3) lost to Mater Dei, 21-13 | at Santa Margarita, Friday
13. BISHOP AMAT (5-1) def. Sierra Canyon, 31-28 (2OT) | at Gardena Serra, Friday
14. INGLEWOOD (6-0) def. Hawthorne, 37-0 | vs. Compton Centennial (at El Camino College), Friday
15. WARREN (4-1) def. Mayfair, 54-7 | vs. Paramount, Friday
16. YORBA LINDA (6-0) def. El Dorado, 24-21 | vs. Esperanza, Friday
17. OAK HILLS (6-0) def. Ridgecrest Burroughs, 55-0| vs. Hesperia, Thursday
18. CYPRESS (6-0) def. Tustin, 44-20 (Thursday) | vs. Garden Grove Pacifica (at Western), Friday
19. APPLE VALLEY (5-1) def. Serrano, 50-0 (Thursday) | at Sultana, Thursday
20. OXNARD PACIFICA (6-1) def. Channel Islands, 72-0 | vs. Rio Mesa, Oct. 14
21. CITRUS VALLEY (5-1) def. Beaumont, 28-0 | vs. Cajon, Friday
22. NORCO (4-2) def. Vista Murrieta, 69-28 (Thursday) | at Murrieta Valley, Friday
23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (4-2) idle | at Etiwanda, Friday
24. MURRIETA VALLEY (5-1) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 48-17 | vs. Norco, Friday
25. WEST RANCH (7-0) def. Hart, 20-14 | at Valencia, Friday
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.