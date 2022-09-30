Advertisement
Sports

How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

Mater Dei quarterback Elijah Brown throws a pass.
Quarterback Elijah Brown and Mater Dei escaped an upset bid by JSerra.
(Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared this week (Friday unless otherwise noted):

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Result | Next game

1. MATER DEI (6-0) def. JSerra, 21-13 | vs. St. John Bosco (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-0) def. Servite, 49-3 | at Mater Dei, Friday

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (5-1) def. Chaparral, 70-28 | at Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday

4. LOS ALAMITOS (4-2) def. Newport Harbor, 61-21 | at Corona del Mar, Thursday

5. LONG BEACH POLY (6-0) def. Millikan, 42-0 | at Long Beach Wilson, Friday

6. MISSION VIEJO (5-1) idle | vs. La Mesa Helix, Friday

7. EDISON (6-0) def. Huntington Beach, 42-8 | at Newport Harbor, Friday

8. CHAMINADE (6-0) def. Bishop Alemany, 43-8 | vs. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday

9. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2) lost to Orange Lutheran, 28-26 | vs. JSerra (at Saddleback College), Friday

10. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-1) def. Santa Margarita, 28-26 | vs. Servite (at Orange Coast College), Friday

11. GARDENA SERRA (4-2) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 13-7 | vs. Bishop Amat, Friday

12. JSERRA (3-3) lost to Mater Dei, 21-13 | at Santa Margarita, Friday

13. BISHOP AMAT (5-1) def. Sierra Canyon, 31-28 (2OT) | at Gardena Serra, Friday

14. INGLEWOOD (6-0) def. Hawthorne, 37-0 | vs. Compton Centennial (at El Camino College), Friday

15. WARREN (4-1) def. Mayfair, 54-7 | vs. Paramount, Friday

16. YORBA LINDA (6-0) def. El Dorado, 24-21 | vs. Esperanza, Friday

17. OAK HILLS (6-0) def. Ridgecrest Burroughs, 55-0| vs. Hesperia, Thursday

18. CYPRESS (6-0) def. Tustin, 44-20 (Thursday) | vs. Garden Grove Pacifica (at Western), Friday

19. APPLE VALLEY (5-1) def. Serrano, 50-0 (Thursday) | at Sultana, Thursday

20. OXNARD PACIFICA (6-1) def. Channel Islands, 72-0 | vs. Rio Mesa, Oct. 14

21. CITRUS VALLEY (5-1) def. Beaumont, 28-0 | vs. Cajon, Friday

22. NORCO (4-2) def. Vista Murrieta, 69-28 (Thursday) | at Murrieta Valley, Friday

23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (4-2) idle | at Etiwanda, Friday

24. MURRIETA VALLEY (5-1) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 48-17 | vs. Norco, Friday

25. WEST RANCH (7-0) def. Hart, 20-14 | at Valencia, Friday

