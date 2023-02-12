When and where will Super Bowl LVIII be played?

Super Bowl LVII may have just ended, but that doesn’t mean it’s too early to add an I to that ever-expanding Roman numeral and start thinking ahead to next year.

Here’s everything we know about the next NFL championship game:

When is Super Bowl LVIII?

Feb. 11, 2024.

Where will Super Bowl LVIII be played?

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. It’s the first time the venue will have hosted a Super Bowl, following what will be its fourth NFL season, and the first time the game will be played in a stadium the Raiders call home.

What channel will Super Bowl LVIII be on?

CBS has the broadcasting rights to next year’s game, which means Jim Nantz and Tony Romo likely will be the announcers.

What teams will play in Super Bowl LVIII?

Just a tad early to know that. This year’s game was the Super Bowl champion from three years ago (the Kansas City Chiefs) versus the Super Bowl champion from five years ago (the Philadelphia Eagles). If that happens next year it would be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus the New England Patriots. With Tom Brady no longer playing for either team, that seems unlikely ... but who knows?

Who is performing the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show?

We probably won’t know for quite some time, but a location like Vegas should lead to an inspired choice ... like a whole bunch of Elvis impersonators or Mr. Las Vegas himself, Wayne Newton? Or maybe a slightly more realistic guess would be hometown pop-rockers Imagine Dragons.