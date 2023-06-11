Final top 20 softball rankings for 2023
A look at the top 20 high school softball teams in the Southland for 2023.
(Previous ranking at end of regular season in parentheses)
1. (16) Garden Grove Pacifica 23-8
2. (6) Norco 28-4
3. (1) Los Alamitos 24-4
4. (5) Murrieta Mesa 24-4-1
5. (2) Huntington Beach 24-6
6. (3) Oaks Christian 30-3-1
7. (4) Orange Lutheran 22-6
8. (8) Riverside Poly 24-2-1
9. (NR) Great Oak 21-8-1
10. (9) Esperanza 19-7
11. (7) Moorpark 21-3
12. (12) South Hills 23-3-1
13. (13) Torrance 24-6
14. (NR) Corona Santiago 18-15-2
15. (NR) California 21-9-2
16. (8) Marina 21-7*
17. (NR) Capistrano Valley 27-7
18. (11) Cypress 21-4-1
19. (NR) Grand Terrace 23-7
20. (15) Chino Hills Ayala 20-2-1
*Forfeit wins, losses not included
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.