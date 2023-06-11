Final top 20 softball rankings for 2023

Garden Grove Pacifica High softball players pose for a selfie after winning the Southern California Regional title.

A look at the top 20 high school softball teams in the Southland for 2023.

(Previous ranking at end of regular season in parentheses)

1. (16) Garden Grove Pacifica 23-8

2. (6) Norco 28-4

3. (1) Los Alamitos 24-4

4. (5) Murrieta Mesa 24-4-1

5. (2) Huntington Beach 24-6

6. (3) Oaks Christian 30-3-1

7. (4) Orange Lutheran 22-6

8. (8) Riverside Poly 24-2-1

9. (NR) Great Oak 21-8-1

10. (9) Esperanza 19-7

11. (7) Moorpark 21-3

12. (12) South Hills 23-3-1

13. (13) Torrance 24-6

14. (NR) Corona Santiago 18-15-2

15. (NR) California 21-9-2

16. (8) Marina 21-7*

17. (NR) Capistrano Valley 27-7

18. (11) Cypress 21-4-1

19. (NR) Grand Terrace 23-7

20. (15) Chino Hills Ayala 20-2-1

*Forfeit wins, losses not included