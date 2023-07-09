Introducing a new look for L.A. Times sports print edition

Dear readers,

Today, we are introducing a new era for the Los Angeles Times sports section.

The printed sports section will take on the look and feel of a daily sports magazine, with a different design showcasing our award-winning reporting and photography. Our new layout highlights our best, most ambitious sports journalism — distinctive work you cannot find anywhere else.

We are making this change to adapt to how readers follow news and sporting events each day while managing rising production costs. You no longer will see box scores, standings and traditional game stories, but those will be replaced by more innovative reporting, in-depth profiles, unique examinations of the way teams operate, investigations, our distinct columnists’ voices, elite photography and more.

We remain heavily invested in covering sports spanning Southern California and beyond, with the journalists you know well dedicated to chronicling your favorite teams and athletes while also introducing you to newcomers who soon will make their mark.

You can still find scores, breaking news, instant analysis, commentary and more as games and tournaments are unfolding at latimes.com/sports and via our L.A. Times app. And please sign up for our sports report newsletter at latimes.com/newsletters to get the latest developments delivered to your email inbox early each morning.

I am honored to continue highlighting the incredible talent on the L.A. Times sports staff and look forward to helping guide readers to all we have to offer in our print edition and online. For assistance using your print subscription to access all of our online offerings, visit membership.latimes.com or call 213-283-2274.

Iliana Limón Romero,

L.A. Times sports editor