Paul Mullin crashes at Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney’s L.A. pad after puncturing lung

Rob McElhenney sits in the backyard of his Brentwood home in May 2020. The actor and co-owner of Wrexham AFC said striker Paul Mullin is staying with him in Los Angeles while he recovers from a punctured lung.

Paul Mullin won’t be suiting up for Wrexham AFC anytime soon.

In fact, the team’s top goal scorer from last season probably won’t even be back in Wales for a couple weeks as Mullin recovers from the punctured lung he suffered during a preseason friendly against Manchester United last week in San Diego.

But at least the striker has a nice place to stay while he recovers in Los Angeles.

“He’s going to come over and stay with us for a couple of weeks until he can leave and head back to Wales,” actor and Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney told the Welsh public broadcast service S4C before the team’s preseason friendly at Philadelphia Union last week.

The Times shot photos of McElhenney at his Brentwood home for a June 2020 feature. A People magazine article from the same year indicated that the home he shares with his wife and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” co-star Kaitlin Olson and their two sons has a guest house. But the magazine also said that the extra space “doubles as an office for the creative couple” and that McElhenney “spends much of his time” in there.

Wrexham and representatives for McElhenney did not immediately respond to requests for comments from The Times.

A tweet by Mullin on Monday indicated what the star player plans to do with his unexpected extra time stateside — watch Wrexham games, of course. In retweeting a post from the team advertising its live streaming season pass, Mullin wrote, “How does it work for international fans on a game or 2 basis?” along with a laughing emoji.

How does it work for international fans on a game or 2 basis ? 🤣 https://t.co/mJfVickTUR — Paul Mullin (@PMullin7) July 31, 2023

The popular FX docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham” chronicles the historic Welsh team after it was purchased by McElhenney and fellow actor Ryan Reynolds. Wrexham opens its season Saturday against MK Dons, then plays Wigan Athletic in the first round of the EFL Cup on Aug. 8.

Mullin scored 38 goals to help Wrexham win the National League title last season to earn a promotion to the EFL League Two. He could be out up to three months after being injured July 25 during a collision with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

Discharged, Thank you to everyone @UCSDHealth for the incredible care! Will keep everyone updated but rest and recover is the 1st step! 🙏🏼😄 — Paul Mullin (@PMullin7) July 26, 2023

“The Paul thing is devastating to the club, but again, it’s a contact sport — things happen,” McElhenney told S4C during the interview from Philadelphia. “He’s OK. I just texted with him this morning.”