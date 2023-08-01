Paul Mullin crashes at Wrexham owner Rob McElhenney’s L.A. pad after puncturing lung
Paul Mullin won’t be suiting up for Wrexham AFC anytime soon.
In fact, the team’s top goal scorer from last season probably won’t even be back in Wales for a couple weeks as Mullin recovers from the punctured lung he suffered during a preseason friendly against Manchester United last week in San Diego.
But at least the striker has a nice place to stay while he recovers in Los Angeles.
“He’s going to come over and stay with us for a couple of weeks until he can leave and head back to Wales,” actor and Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney told the Welsh public broadcast service S4C before the team’s preseason friendly at Philadelphia Union last week.
Wrexham manager is ‘fuming’ after striker Paul Mullin punctures a lung in a collision with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop in San Diego.
The Times shot photos of McElhenney at his Brentwood home for a June 2020 feature. A People magazine article from the same year indicated that the home he shares with his wife and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” co-star Kaitlin Olson and their two sons has a guest house. But the magazine also said that the extra space “doubles as an office for the creative couple” and that McElhenney “spends much of his time” in there.
Wrexham and representatives for McElhenney did not immediately respond to requests for comments from The Times.
A tweet by Mullin on Monday indicated what the star player plans to do with his unexpected extra time stateside — watch Wrexham games, of course. In retweeting a post from the team advertising its live streaming season pass, Mullin wrote, “How does it work for international fans on a game or 2 basis?” along with a laughing emoji.
The popular FX docuseries “Welcome to Wrexham” chronicles the historic Welsh team after it was purchased by McElhenney and fellow actor Ryan Reynolds. Wrexham opens its season Saturday against MK Dons, then plays Wigan Athletic in the first round of the EFL Cup on Aug. 8.
In only their second year as club owners, the Hollywood stars shepherded their soccer team’s championship, earning a promotion to the English Football League for the 2023-2024 season — the club’s first time in 15 years.
Mullin scored 38 goals to help Wrexham win the National League title last season to earn a promotion to the EFL League Two. He could be out up to three months after being injured July 25 during a collision with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.
“The Paul thing is devastating to the club, but again, it’s a contact sport — things happen,” McElhenney told S4C during the interview from Philadelphia. “He’s OK. I just texted with him this morning.”
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.