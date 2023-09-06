Advertisement
Sports

Shohei Ohtani is face of the Angels. Why use body double for star in team photo?

Angels' Shohei Ohtani has a glove on and wearing his uniform
Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani at spring training on Feb. 21 in Tempe, Ariz.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Steve HensonStaff Writer 
Share

There’s Mike Trout (not smiling).

There’s Anthony Rendon (actually in uniform).

Where’s Shohei Ohtani?

Advertisement

The Angels shot their team photo Tuesday before their home game against the Baltimore Orioles. A tall man wearing Ohtani’s No. 17 stood in the back row. But it wasn’t him. It was a body double, a stand-in, likely a team employee pretending to be the unicorn, the greatest baseball player in the world.

Oh, my. Oh, the symbolism. Oh, Ohtani.

The Angels’ two-way superstar is famously loathe to miss a game. He never wants to sit. Apparently, he didn’t want to stand, either.

Anaheim, CA - July 21: Evening sunlight illuminates Angels starting pitcher and two-way player Shohei Ohtani.

Angels

Shohei Ohtani ‘feeling a lot better’ but still is being evaluated by Angels

Shohei Ohtani was still being evaluated after getting tests due to right oblique tightness he sustained in batting practice Monday. Ohtani was not in Tuesday’s starting lineup.

Sept. 5, 2023

Or he was unable to because an injury described as right oblique tightness was being evaluated. Manager Phil Nevin said Ohtani told him through interpreter Ippei Mizuhara that he wanted to play Tuesday but that Nevin had decided “today was not a good day for him.”

And it wasn’t a good day for the Angels, who lost 6-5 in 10 innings to slip 11 games under .500.

As far as the photo goes, Nevin indicated the Angels can save face by employing image editing and insert Ohtani’s head onto the body double, who was escorted off the field through the bullpen gate after the photo.

Advertisement

Barring a miracle, the last time Ohtani’s face will sit atop an Angels uniform will be Oct. 1 during the last game of the season. He’ll then become a free agent and is not expected to re-sign with the team with which he’s spent six losing seasons.

ARCHIVO - Foto del 5 de septiembre del 2022, Shohei Ohtani y Mike Trout de los Angelinos corren al dugout en el juego ante los Tigres de Detroit. (AP Foto/Ringo H.W. Chiu, Archivo)

Sports

Angels try to put their curse on waivers with Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout on the shelf

For most of their history, the Angels have been beset by mediocrity and misfortune. The latest development with their two superstars only adds to the narrative.

Aug. 30, 2023

Ohtani’s free agency is complicated by the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. His agent, Nez Balelo, said Monday it is “inevitable” Ohtani will have a procedure done on his elbow and that Ohtani and doctors are reviewing the options.

“We’re really trying to educate ourselves in this situation,” said Balelo, who added he expects Ohtani to be available as a designated hitter at the start of next season.

In the short term, Ohtani will attempt to bat as often as possible through September and add to his 95 RBIs, 20 stolen bases and league-leading 44 home runs, .412 on-base percentage and 1.066 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

Ohtani has missed only four games all season — including the last two — and only five last season. He became the face of the franchise, eclipsing even Trout. Unless the oblique continues barking, it’ll remain that way for 23 more games. No stand-in required.

SportsAngels
Steve Henson

Steve Henson is a reporter with the Fast Break sports team at the Los Angeles Times. He previously served as an assistant editor and reporter in the Sports department. Henson was a leader in digital-only newsrooms from 2007-19 as a senior editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group. This is his second stint at The Times, having covered the Dodgers and UCLA as well as doing enterprise, investigative and features writing from 1985-2007. Henson was awarded first place in sports features in 2021 by the L.A. Press Club and has been honored several times by the Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) and also by the California News Publishers Assn., the Football Writers Assn. of America and U.S. Basketball Writers Assn.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement