Judge tosses out petition to repeal public funds for Athletics stadium in Las Vegas

The Tropicana hotel, left, is the proposed site of a new major league stadium in Las Vegas for the Athletics.

Will the voters of Nevada have a say in whether taxpayer money should be used to help the Oakland Athletics build a new ballpark in Las Vegas?

Not as of now, based on a judge’s ruling Monday.

The petition that would have been circulated to voters was “legally deficient,” Nevada District Court Judge James Todd Russell declared. Russell said he expected an appeal to the state supreme court.

If the petition qualifies for the ballot, a referendum would ask voters whether to repeal some of the $380 million in public funding for the stadium. Bradley Schrager, an attorney representing a coalition that includes the A’s, told Russell the legal deficiencies “could be remedied,” meaning the petition could be reworded to address objections about whether it properly explained to voters the precise law that would be changed by the referendum and the effects of the changes.

Advertisement

“Looks like we will have to appeal to the Supreme Court or refile our petition,” said Chris Daly of the Nevada State Education Assn., the teachers’ union sponsoring the petition.

If the referendum were to pass, it would not stop the A’s from moving to Las Vegas but would add to team owner John Fisher’s share of the stadium costs, now at $1.1 billion.

Major League Baseball owners are expected to approve the A’s planned move at their meetings next week. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said at the World Series that “an adverse development with respect to that referendum” would be “a significant development.”

The Oakland City Council is expected to approve a resolution Tuesday that would affirm the proposed waterfront ballpark there “remains viable” and “further affirms that, contrary to statements by the Commissioner of Baseball, the City has proposed a viable, detailed, and mutually beneficial proposal for the Project when the A’s walked away from negotiations.”

During testimony before the Nevada legislature, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President Steve Hill said he believed the A’s would not return to Oakland if the Las Vegas deal fell apart but would instead look to move elsewhere. Portland, Ore., and Salt Lake City would be among the likely suitors.