Kobe Bryant pitched the Dodgers to Shohei Ohtani in 2017 video. Japanese star finally saw it

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant attends Game 4 of the 2018 World Series between the Dodgers and Boston Red Sox at Dodger Stadium.

Late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant recorded a video message for Shohei Ohtani to help the Dodgers recruit the Japanese baseball star back in 2017.

Ohtani didn’t see it back then, but he did view it six years later, when the Dodgers were again recruiting the two-time American League MVP as a free agent.

The team showed the video to Ohtani during his free agent visit to Dodger Stadium on Dec. 1, according to sources who have knowledge of the meeting but are unauthorized to discuss it publicly.

Ohtani is now a Dodger, having signed a $10-year, $700-million deal with the team and appearing in an introductory news conference last week.

ESPN’s Alden Gonzalez and Jeff Passan were the first to report that the Dodgers played the video for Ohtani during the meeting. The two-way superstar told ESPN through his interpreter that it was “one of the highlights of the whole meeting.”

The Dodgers, who declined to comment for this story, were one of a number of teams that met with Ohtani in late 2017 as he was transitioning from Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan to Major League Baseball. He ended up signing with the Angels.

According to one of The Times’ sources, the Dodgers would have used the Bryant video that year if they received a second meeting with Ohtani. When that didn’t happen, the source said, the team saved it for when Ohtani hit the free-agent market again.

Bryant, daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Jan. 26, 2020.

A source told The Times that the contents of Bryant’s message to Ohtani were private. ESPN reported that Ohtani was taken aback to hear the legendary figure say his name.

“It was a strong and touching message,” Ohtani told ESPN of the video.

Times staff writer Jack Harris contributed to this report.