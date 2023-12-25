The 50 most-read Los Angeles Times Sports stories of 2023
Here’s a look at the 50 most-read Los Angeles Times Sports stories from 2023.
The 18-year-old son of Lakers star LeBron James suffers cardiac arrest during a USC workout Monday. His family says he is in stable condition.
Cody Dorman, 17, dies a day after his namesake, Cody’s Wish, wins his second Breeders’ Cup race. He died of a medical event on a flight from Los Angeles to Kentucky.
Domestic violence accusations are a pattern for Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías and the team can no longer trust him. He can’t throw another pitch in Dodger blue.
Mike Bohn’s resignation comes a day after The Times asked him and USC about internal criticism of his management of the athletics department.
How did the Pac-12 die? These surprising decisions by USC, Oregon, Washington and others thwarted efforts to save the conference.
Social media sensation Brody the Goldendoodle (also known as @BrodieThatDood) sat courtside at the Lakers-Knicks game and beat a human in a dance-off at Crypto.com Arena.
Year 2 of the Lincoln Riley era at USC has been marred by back-to-back losses that have destroyed their national title chances. Why is Riley failing?
LeBron James’ youngest son, 6-foot-6 Bryce, is transferring from Sierra Canyon to Campbell Hall, which is undergoing an athletics transformation.
Clayton Kershaw disagreed with the Dodgers’ plan to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence on Pride Night, so he pushed to relaunch Christian family day.
Major League Baseball is aware Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence and plans to launch an investigation.
Lincoln Riley was supposed to transform USC back into a college football powerhouse. Instead, the Trojans are mired in mediocrity and it’s his fault.
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest and receiving CPR on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was postponed.
Here’s a closeup look at all 18 holes of the North Course at Los Angeles Country Club, the site of the 2023 U.S. Open, which begins Thursday.
Angels star Shohei Ohtani will miss the remainder of the season after being placed on the 10-day injured list because of an oblique muscle injury.
Shohei Ohtani, who earned two-time MVP honors with the Angels, is staying in Southern California and will join the star-studded Dodgers lineup.
The Dodgers responded to criticism for their decision to exclude the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence from their June 16 Pride Night by reversing course.
The Dodgers acquired Kiké Hernández and Amed Rosario ahead of the MLB trade deadline, and St. Louis Cardinals standout Nolan Arenado is on their radar.
The Clippers’ decision to sign Russell Westbrook is really dumb. Apparently they didn’t see all the bricks and problems he had playing for the Lakers.
Travis and Jason Kelce are on opposing sides for the Chiefs and Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl, and their father understands their competitive nature.
In the Pat Day Mile race, Freezing Points was pulled up in the chute shortly after the start of the race, vanned off and later given a lethal injection.
Austin Barnes and Julio Urías are representing not only Mexico in the WBC, but a community with the largest Mexican American population in the U.S.
Their latest playoff failure might be the worst one of them all, a three-game beatdown at the hands of the underdog Arizona Diamondbacks.
LeBron James wanted to be reunited with Kyrie Irving, but the NBA’s soon-to-be all-time leading scorer has been a lousy general manager for the Lakers.
An inside look at Bronny James’ unique senior season, during which he was helped and hindered by his famous father LeBron James.
As the Dodgers begin another postseason push, it’s hard to find references to Julio Urías at Dodger Stadium. But his absence will be felt.
USC coach Lincoln Riley finally parted ways with embattled defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, but it’s way too late to save the Trojans’ season.
Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser aren’t paired up as often as they have been in previous seasons on Dodgers broadcasts. There’s a reason for the change.
UCLA football coach Chip Kelly suggested completely reorganizing college football into a system that more closely mirrors professional leagues.
Sprinter Noah Lyles caught flak from NBA players when he said the Finals winner is not a world champ. He hit back after U.S. basketball lost to Germany.
The little, and big, moments that led to LeBron James becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer as he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Tuesday night.
Why did Kim Ng, the first female general manager in MLB history, walk away from her Marlins post? The owner told her he planned to hire a president of baseball operations.
By becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, LeBron James has dethroned Michael Jordan as the greatest player in basketball history.
Former Dodgers owner Frank McCourt is hoping his Dodger Stadium gondola project will become a reality, but his proposal is meeting stiff resistance.
Pat Mahomes, former MLB pitcher and father of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, told his son to quit football, thinking his future was in baseball or basketball.
Lionel Messi’s MLS debut was timed to coincide with the kickoff of the first Leagues Cup tournament, but nobody wants to play or watch most games.
The Dodgers were right to release Trevor Bauer after his 194-game suspension for violating MLB’s policy on domestic violence and sexual assault.
USC fans need to forget about a quick path to a national championship and embrace the rebuilding project led by Lincoln Riley.
Ronald Acuña Jr. has put up great numbers, but MVP favorite Mookie Betts’ stats are better and his versatility is critical to the Dodgers’ success.
Louis Lappe hit a walk-off home run in the sixth inning to power El Segundo to a 6-5 win over Curaçao in the Little League World Series championship game.
The district attorney’s office has received a completed investigation from law enforcement and will now decide whether to charge Dodger Julio Urías.
Twice the Dodgers were considered the favorites to land Shohei Ohtani. Twice the Dodgers failed. Why will it be different this offseason with the organization’s white whale?
The food options at Angel Stadium for the 2023 season include three new vegetarian offerings, along with some returning entrees and desserts.
USC wants to establish itself as the West Coast power again in the Big Ten, but Oregon could make it difficult if it’s invited to join.
UCLA looked poised to finally break its losing streak against Gonzaga, only for everything to end in March Madness mess of a loss for the Bruins.
Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers had everything going for them until Game 1 of the NLDS started and the Arizona Diamondbacks dominated in an 11-2 win.
The Dodgers honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence activist organization inside Dodger Stadium on Friday countered the protests outside.
Skiing within the City of Los Angeles? That’s what five friends accomplished Sunday when they descended the slopes of the city’s tallest mountain.
The Chargers held a 27-point lead but played a horrible second half and lost their wild-card playoff game on a last-second field goal, 31-30, to the Jaguars
An unnecessary roughness penalty on Cincinnati’s Joseph Ossai sets up a 45-yard field goal by Harrison Butker to lift the Chiefs into Super Bowl LVII.
Justin Turner is excited to be part of the Boston Red Sox, but the former Dodgers third baseman always will cherish what he accomplished in L.A.
Relive the biggest Los Angeles 2023 sports moments through pictures from The Times’ award-winning photographers.