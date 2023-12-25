Advertisement
Sports

The 50 most-read Los Angeles Times Sports stories of 2023

(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
(Darron Cummings / Associated Press)
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
(Lynne Sladky / Associated Press)
(Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
(Greg M. Cooper / Associated Press)
(SOPA Images / SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
(Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share

Here’s a look at the 50 most-read Los Angeles Times Sports stories from 2023.

Read more
Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest

Bronny James suffers cardiac arrest at USC workout and is in stable condition

The 18-year-old son of Lakers star LeBron James suffers cardiac arrest during a USC workout Monday. His family says he is in stable condition.

Cody Dorman wears the winner's flower sash after Cody's Wish's win in the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile.

Cody Dorman, who inspired a nation over his bond with a horse, dies

Cody Dorman, 17, dies a day after his namesake, Cody’s Wish, wins his second Breeders’ Cup race. He died of a medical event on a flight from Los Angeles to Kentucky.

Los Angeles, CA - October 11: Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias walks back to the dugout.

Plaschke: Julio Urías simply cannot be allowed to pitch again for the Dodgers

Domestic violence accusations are a pattern for Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías and the team can no longer trust him. He can’t throw another pitch in Dodger blue.

USC athletic director Mike Bohn stands inside the Coliseum

USC athletic director Mike Bohn resigns after criticisms over management

Mike Bohn’s resignation comes a day after The Times asked him and USC about internal criticism of his management of the athletics department.

An illustration features the USC, Oregon and UCLA mascots

Inside the Pac-12 collapse: Four surprising moments that crushed the conference

How did the Pac-12 die? These surprising decisions by USC, Oregon, Washington and others thwarted efforts to save the conference.

Brodie The Goldendoodle enjoy courtside seats at the Lakers vs Knicks game.

Why was there an 80-pound dog sitting courtside at Lakers game next to Kevin Bacon?

Social media sensation Brody the Goldendoodle (also known as @BrodieThatDood) sat courtside at the Lakers-Knicks game and beat a human in a dance-off at Crypto.com Arena.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 21, 2023: USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks with quarterback.

Plaschke: In supposed breakthrough USC season, Lincoln Riley has been a bust

Year 2 of the Lincoln Riley era at USC has been marred by back-to-back losses that have destroyed their national title chances. Why is Riley failing?

From left, Bronny James, Bryce James, and Savannah James applaud during a ceremony honoring Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James as the NBA's all-time leading scorer before an NBA game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, in Los Angeles. James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to earn the record during Tuesday's NBA game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LeBron James’ youngest son is transferring, and helping transform his new school

LeBron James’ youngest son, 6-foot-6 Bryce, is transferring from Sierra Canyon to Campbell Hall, which is undergoing an athletics transformation.

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw scrunches his face and delivers a pitch from the mound

Clayton Kershaw disagreed with Sisters’ award, sought return of Dodgers’ Christian day

Clayton Kershaw disagreed with the Dodgers’ plan to honor the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence on Pride Night, so he pushed to relaunch Christian family day.

Los Angeles, California October 4 2022-Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias throws a pitch.

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías arrested on suspicion of domestic violence

Major League Baseball is aware Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence and plans to launch an investigation.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 18, 2023: USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks.

Plaschke: Make room on the hot seat for Lincoln Riley because his USC honeymoon is over

Lincoln Riley was supposed to transform USC back into a college football powerhouse. Instead, the Trojans are mired in mediocrity and it’s his fault.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game.

Bills’ Damar Hamlin in critical condition after cardiac arrest on field, ‘MNF’ halted

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest and receiving CPR on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals. The game was postponed.

A worker waters the 16th hole during the First Look for the U.S. Open Championship.

L.A. Country Club: Hole-by-hole breakdown of U.S. Open course

Here’s a closeup look at all 18 holes of the North Course at Los Angeles Country Club, the site of the 2023 U.S. Open, which begins Thursday.

Anaheim, CA - July 18: Angeles designated hitter Shohei Ohtani during a game.

Angels star Shohei Ohtani to miss the remainder of the season

Angels star Shohei Ohtani will miss the remainder of the season after being placed on the 10-day injured list because of an oblique muscle injury.

An illustration of Shohei Ohtani holding up his glove and wearing a Dodgers uniform

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani joining Dodgers on record $700-million deal

Shohei Ohtani, who earned two-time MVP honors with the Angels, is staying in Southern California and will join the star-studded Dodgers lineup.

PARIS, ILE DE FRANCE, FRANCE - 2021/06/27: Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence pose for a photo during.

Dodgers apologize and invite Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence to Pride Night

The Dodgers responded to criticism for their decision to exclude the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence from their June 16 Pride Night by reversing course.

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 22: Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals bats against the Chicago Cubs.

Nolan Arenado to the Dodgers? Cardinals, Dodgers have had trade talks

The Dodgers acquired Kiké Hernández and Amed Rosario ahead of the MLB trade deadline, and St. Louis Cardinals standout Nolan Arenado is on their radar.

EL SEGUNDO, CA - SEPTEMBER 26, 2022: Russell Westbrook during Lakers Media Day.

Plaschke: In signing Russell Westbrook, Clippers foolishly mirror the Lakers’ mistake

The Clippers’ decision to sign Russell Westbrook is really dumb. Apparently they didn’t see all the bricks and problems he had playing for the Lakers.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62), exchange jerseys

Kelce brothers are no strangers to fighting it out — just ask their dad

Travis and Jason Kelce are on opposing sides for the Chiefs and Eagles in the 2023 Super Bowl, and their father understands their competitive nature.

Horses run the 149th running of the Kentucky Oaks horse race at Churchill Downs Friday, May 5, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Seventh horse dies at Churchill Downs ahead of Kentucky Derby

In the Pat Day Mile race, Freezing Points was pulled up in the chute shortly after the start of the race, vanned off and later given a lethal injection.

Austin Barnes and Julio Urias embrace after the final out in game six of the World Series at Globe Life Field.

‘You don’t assume he’s Mexican.’ Why Austin Barnes and Julio Urías will be teammates at the WBC

Austin Barnes and Julio Urías are representing not only Mexico in the WBC, but a community with the largest Mexican American population in the U.S.

PHOENIX, AZ - October 11: Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts reacts to losing.

Plaschke: Splat! Humiliated Dodgers swept into next season

Their latest playoff failure might be the worst one of them all, a three-game beatdown at the hands of the underdog Arizona Diamondbacks.

Los Angeles, California October 20, 2022-Lakers LeBron James before a game.

Plaschke: Lakers snub Kyrie Irving and annoy LeBron James. Good for them

LeBron James wanted to be reunited with Kyrie Irving, but the NBA’s soon-to-be all-time leading scorer has been a lousy general manager for the Lakers.

CHATSWORTH, CA - OCTOBER 12: Bronny James participants in Sierra Canyon High basketball media day on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 in Chatsworth, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Overhyped and underrated? An inside look at Bronny James’ senior season

An inside look at Bronny James’ unique senior season, during which he was helped and hindered by his famous father LeBron James.

Los Angeles, CA - April 16: Dodgers' Julio Urias looks up in agony after allowing a home run to Chicago Cubs' Patrick Wisdom during the sixth inning at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, April 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Julio Urías was a hero and likely Dodgers Game 1 starter. Now, it’s as if he never existed

As the Dodgers begin another postseason push, it’s hard to find references to Julio Urías at Dodger Stadium. But his absence will be felt.

Los Angeles, CA - November 04: USC Trojans defensive coordinator Alex Grinch.

Plaschke: Fired too late, Alex Grinch’s last stand ends USC’s season

USC coach Lincoln Riley finally parted ways with embattled defensive coordinator Alex Grinch, but it’s way too late to save the Trojans’ season.

In this Monday, Sept. 19, 2016 photo Dodgers broadcasters, from left, Orel Hershiser, Nomar Garciaparra.

Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser are on fewer Dodgers broadcasts together. Here’s why

Joe Davis and Orel Hershiser aren’t paired up as often as they have been in previous seasons on Dodgers broadcasts. There’s a reason for the change.

UCLA coach Chip Kelly holds a microphone and speaks at Pac-12 media day

Tired of nonstop realignment? UCLA’s Chip Kelly may have the common-sense solution

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly suggested completely reorganizing college football into a system that more closely mirrors professional leagues.

US' Noah Lyles celebrates after winning in the men's 200m final during the Diamond League athletics meeting

‘World champion of what’ again? Noah Lyles takes victory lap after U.S. loss to Germany

Sprinter Noah Lyles caught flak from NBA players when he said the Finals winner is not a world champ. He hit back after U.S. basketball lost to Germany.

An illustration of LeBron James standing, lifting a large ball from the arms of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who is crouched down.

How LeBron James claimed the NBA’s scoring crown, step by step

The little, and big, moments that led to LeBron James becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer as he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Tuesday night.

FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2007, file photo, then-Los Angeles Dodgers assistant general manager Kim Ng walks through a hotel lobby during the first day of the Major League Baseball annual general managers meetings in Orlando, Fla. As baseball’s first female GM, for the Miami Marlins, Ng can bask in a breakthrough achievement that’s all the more admirable because she was turned down for a similar job by at least five other teams over the past 15 years. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

Kim Ng, first female general manager, leaves Marlins for same reason Derek Jeter did

Why did Kim Ng, the first female general manager in MLB history, walk away from her Marlins post? The owner told her he planned to hire a president of baseball operations.

LOS ANGELES, CA - APRIL 29: Adam Silver, from left, poses with LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Plaschke: Scoring record clinches it. LeBron James, not Michael Jordan, is basketball’s GOAT

By becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, LeBron James has dethroned Michael Jordan as the greatest player in basketball history.

Renderings of the Gondola Skyline to Dodger Stadium. (Courtesy LA Aerial Rapid Transit)

A $300-million (minimum) gondola to Dodger Stadium? Why is Frank McCourt really pushing it?

Former Dodgers owner Frank McCourt is hoping his Dodger Stadium gondola project will become a reality, but his proposal is meeting stiff resistance.

Little Patrick Mahomes with father Pat and mother Randi in the Metrodome in Minneapolis, home of the Minnesota Twins.

How growing up in an MLB clubhouse prepared Patrick Mahomes for NFL stardom

Pat Mahomes, former MLB pitcher and father of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, told his son to quit football, thinking his future was in baseball or basketball.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (10) celebrates with teammates DeAndre Yedlin (2) and Christopher McVey.

Lionel Messi magic can’t redeem Leagues Cup matches no one wants to play or watch

Lionel Messi’s MLS debut was timed to coincide with the kickoff of the first Leagues Cup tournament, but nobody wants to play or watch most games.

Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers against the Atlanta Braves on June 6, 2021, in Atlanta.

Plaschke: The Dodgers paid $22.5 million to be rid of Trevor Bauer? It’s money well spent

The Dodgers were right to release Trevor Bauer after his 194-game suspension for violating MLB’s policy on domestic violence and sexual assault.

Notre Dame cornerback Cam Hart forces USC receiver Mario Williams (4) to fumble the ball

Commentary: USC fans better get ready for a lengthy Lincoln Riley rebuilding project

USC fans need to forget about a quick path to a national championship and embrace the rebuilding project led by Lincoln Riley.

Dodgers' Mookie Betts celebrates after hitting a home run during the first inning against the San Diego Padres.

Plaschke: The race is over, the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts should be National League MVP

Ronald Acuña Jr. has put up great numbers, but MVP favorite Mookie Betts’ stats are better and his versatility is critical to the Dodgers’ success.

El Segundo, Calif.'s Louis Lappe, right center, celebrates with manager Danny Bole.

Louis Lappe’s walk-off home run lifts El Segundo to Little League World Series title

Louis Lappe hit a walk-off home run in the sixth inning to power El Segundo to a 6-5 win over Curaçao in the Little League World Series championship game.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias heads to the dugout after the top of the fifth inning of the second baseball game of the team's doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Julio Urías police investigation complete, L.A. County D.A.’s office reviewing for charges

The district attorney’s office has received a completed investigation from law enforcement and will now decide whether to charge Dodger Julio Urías.

Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is photographed at Angels spring training

The Dodgers are favorites to sign Shohei Ohtani. Will the third time be the charm?

Twice the Dodgers were considered the favorites to land Shohei Ohtani. Twice the Dodgers failed. Why will it be different this offseason with the organization’s white whale?

A sampling of the food items you can much on at Angel Stadium this season.

What are the food offerings at Angel Stadium for the 2023 season? Here’s a look

The food options at Angel Stadium for the 2023 season include three new vegetarian offerings, along with some returning entrees and desserts.

Oregon place kicker Camden Lewis (49) celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal against Utah during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

Commentary: USC may not be able to escape its Oregon problem in Big Ten after all

USC wants to establish itself as the West Coast power again in the Big Ten, but Oregon could make it difficult if it’s invited to join.

Las Vegas, NV, Thursday, March 23, 2023 - UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) passes the ball.

Plaschke: UCLA goes from brilliant to broke as history cruelly repeats itself vs. Gonzaga

UCLA looked poised to finally break its losing streak against Gonzaga, only for everything to end in March Madness mess of a loss for the Bruins.

Los Angeles, CA - October 07: Clayton Kershaw is removed from the game after allowing 6 runs.

‘It’s just embarrassing:’ Clayton Kershaw and Dodgers shown no mercy in Game 1 loss

Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers had everything going for them until Game 1 of the NLDS started and the Arizona Diamondbacks dominated in an 11-2 win.

Los Angeles, CA - June 16: The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a longtime charity organization.

Plaschke: Dodgers’ Pride Night feels like a rainbow of love

The Dodgers honoring the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence activist organization inside Dodger Stadium on Friday countered the protests outside.

Backcountry skiiers (from left) to Al Preston, Matt Dixon, Matthew Testa and Andy Lewicky pose on Mt. Lukens.

The chance of a lifetime: Five friends ski the tallest mountain in Los Angeles

Skiing within the City of Los Angeles? That’s what five friends accomplished Sunday when they descended the slopes of the city’s tallest mountain.

Jacksonville

Chargers blow 27-point lead with horrendous second half in playoff loss to Jaguars

The Chargers held a 27-point lead but played a horrible second half and lost their wild-card playoff game on a last-second field goal, 31-30, to the Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, left, and teammate quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes showcases his generational talent as Chiefs reach Super Bowl again

An unnecessary roughness penalty on Cincinnati’s Joseph Ossai sets up a 45-yard field goal by Harrison Butker to lift the Chiefs into Super Bowl LVII.

Los Angeles, California August 22, 2022-Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner at Dodger Stadium.

Justin Turner wanted to re-sign with Dodgers before the plan quickly changed

Justin Turner is excited to be part of the Boston Red Sox, but the former Dodgers third baseman always will cherish what he accomplished in L.A.

Sports 2023 POY Lede

Photos: The biggest L.A. sports moments in 2023

Relive the biggest Los Angeles 2023 sports moments through pictures from The Times’ award-winning photographers.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement