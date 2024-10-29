Girls’ high school volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

More to Read

Note: Third round of pool play in Division 1 Sat., Nov. 2; Finals Sat., Nov. 9 at Cerritos College at 6 p.m.; Semifinals in Divisions 2-10 Sat., Nov. 2; Finals Sat., Nov. 9.

Coast Union at Ambassador Christian, 3:45 p.m. at Dee Harrison Sports Complex

Bell Gardens at Vistamar, 5 p.m. at El Segundo

Academy of Academic Excellence at Charter Oak

(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Mira Costa swept Temecula Valley on Tuesday to improve to 1-1 in pool play.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.