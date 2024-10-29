Girls’ high school volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
DIVISION 1
Pool A — Second Round
Sierra Canyon d. Marymount, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20
Mira Costa d. Temecula Valley, 25-22, 25-16, 25-17
Pool B — Second Round
Mater Dei d. Redondo Union, 22-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-19
Los Alamitos d. Huntington Beach, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20
WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)
Quarterfinals
DIVISION 2
Santa Margarita at Saugus, 5 p.m.
Palos Verdes at Oaks Christian
South Torrance at Etiwanda
Murrieta Valley at Orange Lutheran
DIVISION 3
Royal at Bishop Diego
Marina at Cypress
Lakewood St. Joseph at Long Beach Poly
Dana Hills at Windward
DIVISION 4
Rancho Cucamonga at Sonora
Campbell Hall at Bishop Amat, 5 p.m.
El Dorado at Millikan
Newbury Park at Santa Monica
DIVISION 5
La Salle at Lakewood
Corona at La Habra
Palm Desert at Valencia, 5 p.m.
Flintridge Prep at Canyon Country Canyon
DIVISION 6
Sultana at Norwalk
Oaks Hills at Costa Mesa
Liberty at Walnut
Oakwood at Crossroads
DIVISION 7
Firebaugh at Paraclete
Apple Valley at Laguna Beach
Orange Vista at Whittier
Northview at St. Paul
DIVISION 8
Academy of Academic Excellence at Charter Oak
Eastside at Miller
Bell Gardens at Vistamar, 5 p.m. at El Segundo
University Prep at Garden Grove
DIVISION 9
South El Monte at JW North, 5 p.m.
Rialto at Azusa
San Gorgonio at St. Pius X-St. Matthias
Downey Calvary Chapel at Nogales
DIVISION 10
Coast Union at Ambassador Christian, 3:45 p.m. at Dee Harrison Sports Complex
Arroyo Valley at Ganesha, 5 p.m.
Grove at Rosemead
Victory Valley at Bassett, 5 p.m.
Note: Third round of pool play in Division 1 Sat., Nov. 2; Finals Sat., Nov. 9 at Cerritos College at 6 p.m.; Semifinals in Divisions 2-10 Sat., Nov. 2; Finals Sat., Nov. 9.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.