High School Sports

Girls’ high school volleyball: Southern Section playoff results and updated pairings

Mira Costa swept Temecula Valley on Tuesday to improve to 1-1 in pool play.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Steve Galluzzo
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHERN SECTION PLAYOFFS

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

DIVISION 1

Pool A — Second Round

Sierra Canyon d. Marymount, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20

Mira Costa d. Temecula Valley, 25-22, 25-16, 25-17

Pool B — Second Round

Mater Dei d. Redondo Union, 22-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-19

Los Alamitos d. Huntington Beach, 25-20, 21-25, 25-18, 25-20

WEDNESDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Matches at 6 p.m. unless noted)

Quarterfinals

DIVISION 2

Santa Margarita at Saugus, 5 p.m.

Palos Verdes at Oaks Christian

South Torrance at Etiwanda

Murrieta Valley at Orange Lutheran

DIVISION 3

Royal at Bishop Diego

Marina at Cypress

Lakewood St. Joseph at Long Beach Poly

Dana Hills at Windward

DIVISION 4

Rancho Cucamonga at Sonora

Campbell Hall at Bishop Amat, 5 p.m.

El Dorado at Millikan

Newbury Park at Santa Monica

DIVISION 5

La Salle at Lakewood

Corona at La Habra

Palm Desert at Valencia, 5 p.m.

Flintridge Prep at Canyon Country Canyon

DIVISION 6

Sultana at Norwalk

Oaks Hills at Costa Mesa

Liberty at Walnut

Oakwood at Crossroads

DIVISION 7

Firebaugh at Paraclete

Apple Valley at Laguna Beach

Orange Vista at Whittier

Northview at St. Paul

DIVISION 8

Academy of Academic Excellence at Charter Oak

Eastside at Miller

Bell Gardens at Vistamar, 5 p.m. at El Segundo

University Prep at Garden Grove

DIVISION 9

South El Monte at JW North, 5 p.m.

Rialto at Azusa

San Gorgonio at St. Pius X-St. Matthias

Downey Calvary Chapel at Nogales

DIVISION 10

Coast Union at Ambassador Christian, 3:45 p.m. at Dee Harrison Sports Complex

Arroyo Valley at Ganesha, 5 p.m.

Grove at Rosemead

Victory Valley at Bassett, 5 p.m.

Note: Third round of pool play in Division 1 Sat., Nov. 2; Finals Sat., Nov. 9 at Cerritos College at 6 p.m.; Semifinals in Divisions 2-10 Sat., Nov. 2; Finals Sat., Nov. 9.

