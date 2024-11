Girls’ high school volleyball: City Section playoff results

CITY SECTION PLAYOFFS

Thursday’s Results

DIVISION I

Advertisement

Quarterfinals

Eagle Rock d. Verdugo Hills, 25-16, 25-20, 25-21

#5 LACES at #4 Sylmar, Friday at 4 p.m.

University d. Birmingham, 25-20, 14-25, 25-19, 25-23

Grant d. San Pedro, 25-16, 25-19, 24-26, 25-13

Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions II-V) Nov. 4 at higher seeds; Semifinals (Open, Division I) Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals (Divisions II-V) Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Finals Nov. 8 at LACES at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Divisions TBD), Nov. 9 at CSUN at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. (Divisions TBD), 3:15 p.m., (Division I), 6 p.m. (Open Division)