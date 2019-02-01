Ndamukong Suh says Rams focused on stopping run first, getting to Tom Brady second

Tom Brady is not Ndamukong Suh’s priority. Neither is Brady’s accuracy, quick release, pocket presence, experience, ability to read a defense, nor his five Super Bowl rings.
The Rams veteran defensive tackle said Thursday his focus is on stopping the run. Long before he worries about getting to Brady, Suh will be concerned with James White, Sony Michel and Rex Burkhead.
“The biggest thing for us is stop the run and then make it a one-dimensional game for them as an offense,” Suh said. “Then we'll have a lot of fun being able to get after that quarterback, dialing up different things.”
Suh was confident in the Rams’ ability to create pressure on Brady in third-and-long situations, but a reporter pointed out the Kansas City Chiefs had forced several third-and-longs in the AFC Championship only to have Brady convert big throws into first downs.
The Patriots converted 13 of 19 third down attempts, including six of seven third down tries of seven or more yards. New England capitalized on three consecutive third-and-10 plays on its overtime touchdown drive.
“The Rams are not Kansas City by any means,” Suh retorted. “We've been able to be successful in crunch time and long-yardage situations and when it's most important in situational football getting off the field.”