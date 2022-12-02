USC vs. Utah: Pac-12 title game live updates, start time, betting odds and more

A loss to Utah inspired USC. Now a win over the Utes would make the Trojans champions

Utah safety Cole Bishop (8) tackles USC wide receiver Jordan Addison (3) during the first half on Oct. 15 in Salt Lake City. (Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)

The moment it dawned on Justin Dedich that this USC season was destined to be special came seven weeks ago in Salt Lake City, amid the devastation of its first and only defeat.

USC’s 43-42 loss to Utah last month landed like a gut punch. As the Trojans filtered into the visitor’s locker room of Rice-Eccles Stadium, the senior captain was struck by the scene. Emotions from the last-minute defeat lay bare. Players sat at their lockers in tears. But behind their puffy eyes, Dedich saw something he’d never seen in his previous four seasons at USC.

Not sorrow or indifference in defeat, but determination.

“It was a different mindset from this team,” Dedich said. “Some teams … they wouldn’t think about it, one loss. They’d be onto the next. But we were upset. It built a fire in us.”

USC coach Lincoln Riley could feel it, too.

