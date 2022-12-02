USC vs. Utah: Pac-12 title game live updates, start time, betting odds and more

A loss to Utah inspired USC. Now a win over the Utes would make the Trojans champions
The moment it dawned on Justin Dedich that this USC season was destined to be special came seven weeks ago in Salt Lake City, amid the devastation of its first and only defeat.
USC’s 43-42 loss to Utah last month landed like a gut punch. As the Trojans filtered into the visitor’s locker room of Rice-Eccles Stadium, the senior captain was struck by the scene. Emotions from the last-minute defeat lay bare. Players sat at their lockers in tears. But behind their puffy eyes, Dedich saw something he’d never seen in his previous four seasons at USC.
Not sorrow or indifference in defeat, but determination.
“It was a different mindset from this team,” Dedich said. “Some teams … they wouldn’t think about it, one loss. They’d be onto the next. But we were upset. It built a fire in us.”
USC coach Lincoln Riley could feel it, too.
USC vs. Utah: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread
USC’s only loss of the season was to Utah, 43-42 on Oct. 15.
That hasn’t stopped oddsmakers from installing the No. 4 Trojans (11-1, 8-1 in the Pac-12) as a three-point favorite over the No. 11 Utes (9-3, 7-2) in the Pac-12 Conference championship game Friday at Allegient Stadium in Las Vegas.
In addition to the conference title, the Trojans are also trying to earn a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Utah beat USC earlier this fall on a two-point conversion run by quarterback Cameron Rising, who also threw for 415 yards and three touchdowns while running for two. Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams — who is now nearly a lock to win the Heisman Trophy as the -2500 betting favorite at DraftKings sportsbooks — threw for 381 yards and five touchdowns.
The best college football conference championship games to watch
It’s conference championship week and the stakes are high for teams looking to secure a College Football Playoff berth or a top bowl invite. Here’s a rundown of conference championship games that should be worth your viewing time. All times are Pacific.
No. 3 TCU (12-0) vs. No. 10 Kansas State (9-3) at Arlington, Texas
The Big 12 championship will feature two 1,000-yard rushers in power back Kendre Miller of Texas Christian and the 5-foot, 6-inch slippery Deuce Vaughn of Kansas State. The Horned Frogs are one of three remaining undefeated college teams. If the Wildcats pull off the upset, will TCU remain in the playoff picture? The only teams to lose a conference championship and stay in contention were Georgia last year and Notre Dame in 2020 when it was a guest member of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Texas Christian is favored by 2½ points.
How to watch: 9 a.m. ABC, ESPN+
No. 1 Georgia (12-0) vs. No. 14 LSU (9-3) at Atlanta
After two straight losing seasons, Louisiana State was sailing toward a potential playoff berth under first-year coach Brian Kelly until the Tigers ran into a Texas A&M buzz saw last week, losing 38-23. Now LSU will need a similar effort that produced an upset of Alabama in the regular season to top the No.1 Bulldogs. A Southeastern Conference title would be a nice addition to Georgia’s impressive run over the last two seasons after it sustained its only loss last year in the SEC championship. Georgia is favored by 18½ points.
How to watch: 1 p.m. CBS, Paramount+