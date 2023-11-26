(CDeLeon)

Corey White, founder and CEO of Cyvatar, is a dedicated advocate for diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA). At Cyvatar, he has partnered with Aleria to assess DEIA in the workplace, regularly involving Cyvatar employees in Aleria’s Inclusion Assessment. Under White’s leadership, the Executive Leadership Team promptly addresses identified DEIA issues. DEIA training is a fundamental part of Cyvatar’s culture, mandatory for all staff members.

White actively seeks feedback from employees regarding their DEIA experiences, ensuring constant improvement. Recognizing the importance of diverse leadership, he has shaped Cyvatar’s Executive Leadership Team, predominantly composed of women and individuals from diverse backgrounds. He actively promotes women in leadership positions and ensures diverse candidate interviews. Cyvatar boasts a workforce with a higher proportion of women employees and diversity, a testament to White’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. His leadership sets an example for creating a more equitable and inclusive world.