President

Los Angeles Southwest College

Dr. Anthony Culpepper, president of Los Angeles Southwest College, is a key advocate for diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) in higher education. Growing up in L.A. during the late ‘60s and early ‘70s, marked by civil unrest, he has a deep personal commitment to DEIA. He was once a student at the college, which was established in response to the Watts Rebellion’s educational needs in the African American community.

Dr. Culpepper’s educational journey started with a master’s from Pepperdine University and a doctorate in teaching. His career spans roles as a professor, dean of business and technology at Trident University, and leadership positions at universities like Ashford University and Glendale College. He’s dedicated to making higher education more inclusive and accessible, especially in an era where affirmative action is under challenge. His mission is to bridge educational gaps and break down historical barriers to shape the community through education.