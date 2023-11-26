Executive Vice President, West Region

Shawmut Design and Construction

Greg Skalaski is a visionary leader dedicated to driving diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in the construction industry. As an executive sponsor, he accelerates careers and champions underrepresented groups within Shawmut. Skalaski supports multiple DEI organizations and initiatives, including The Posse Foundation and STEM Advantage, creating opportunities for the next generation.

He leads Shawmut’s West Regional Diversity Leadership Council, promoting DEI within the firm. Skalaski’s commitment extends to fostering diverse partnerships and memberships with DEI organizations. His MARC training underscores his dedication to advocating for DEI and cultural change in the workplace. He is also on the board for Allen Robinson’s Within Reach Foundation, which aims to provide opportunities and resources to low-income and underserved Los Angeles-area students. The goal that Skalaski is supporting is the creation of hands-on learning and technology spaces for financial literacy and STEM-based learning in schools.