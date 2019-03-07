Escapes: Battle the blues with a break in Belize, an antidote to soggy SoCal

Carnival in Rio de Janeiro is supposed to be a celebration that’s a sort of last hurrah before Lent. Rio’s is said to be the largest in the world, attended by about 2 million people. That in itself is pretty scary, but here’s something even scarier, Lucy Bryson reports in Atlas Obscura: Bate-bola, which is described as “Rio’s Seductive, Scary Alternative Carnival.” In the regular universe of Carnival, there are floats and scantily clad women. In this alternate universe, there are clowns that will give you coulrophobia, a fear of clowns, because these aren’t designed to make you laugh. For good measure, there are devils and witches, like a Halloween gone bad. But it is a thing, and a growing one at that.