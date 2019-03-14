Escapes: Here's how to get beneath the surface of San Diego

OK, we’re biased. We probably should say immediately that Chelsea Clinton, Roxane Gay, Dave Barry, Susan Orlean and hundreds of others will be at the 2019 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 13 and 14. They will be brilliant and funny and entertaining. But will they tell you how to save money? No, they will not, at least not that we know of. But Times Travel will, and we cordially invite you to the “Travel on a Budget: How to Find Your Retreat Without Eyeing Your Receipt” at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13. I’ll be asking the questions and travel expert John DiScala (whom you know as JohnnyJet) will be giving you the straight scoop. Hope to see you on the USC campus.