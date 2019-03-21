Escapes: The super bloom puts on a super show as wildflowers flourish in SoCal

Speaking of great shows, August Brown attended the 2018 Oasis Festival in Marrakech and wrote about this as a Travel story and as an event. “I find that music can be a helpful organizing principle for a trip (I wrote about the launch of a similar festival in Cuba a few years ago), and it’s such an easy way to meet all sorts of inquisitive, freewheeling people who can come back into your life in ways you’ll never anticipate,” he told me in an email. “At sunrise after the festival was finally over, we were making cocktails from the leftover backstage booze and throwing each other in the pool — Moroccans, Americans, Brits, Italians, Russians, French — and it really did feel like a place where all these different paths joined up, and may yet reconvene.”