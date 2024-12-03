Chef That! Boozy eggnog
One of the bestselling seasonal drinks to ever hit the menu of world-famous cocktail bar Death & Co., the Vintage Eggnog made its debut around the holiday season in 2015 — and each year, the staff makes thousands of servings. Filled with premium spirits and fresh eggs, it’s a vast improvement on the ready-made varieties that crop up in supermarkets in November and December. Get the full recipe.
