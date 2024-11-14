Advertisement
Food

Chef That! Macaroni pie!

Chef Rashida Holmes of Bridgetown Roti makes macaroni and cheese pie, one of the Caribbean restaurant’s best-selling items.

By Danielle Dorsey
Laurie OchoaBetty Hallock and Mark E. Potts
Share via
Rashida Holmes’ macaroni and cheese pie is creamy, crispy and extra cheesy. Seasoned with spices and made with the addition of evaporated milk, this version of mac ‘n’ cheese is special-occasion worthy.

More “Chef That!”

Pasjoli’s Dave Beran makes Pasjoli’s Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich (Croque Matthieu)
Vespertine’s Jordan Kahn makes a Pork Belly Cubano with Fried Banana Chips and a Mamey Milkshake
Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi makes a Thai Ice Cream Sundae
Socalo’s Mary Sue Milliken makes Fennel and Herb Grilled Ribs
Damian chef Jesus “Chuy” Cervantes makes Summer Ceviche
Chef Tips! With Anajak Thai’s Justin Pichetrungsi!
Chef Tips! With Mary Sue Milliken!
Food
Danielle Dorsey

Danielle Dorsey is the assistant editor and writer of guides for the Food section. Previously, she was the senior West Coast editor at Thrillist, where she covered food, drink and travel across the California region. She grew up across San Diego and Riverside and has happily called Los Angeles home for more than 15 years.

Laurie Ochoa

Laurie Ochoa is general manager of Food at the Los Angeles Times.

Betty Hallock

Betty Hallock is deputy Food editor at the Los Angeles Times. She has co-written four cookbooks, including “Bäco: Vivid Recipes from the Heart of Los Angeles,” “Amá: A Modern Tex-Mex Kitchen” and “Baking at République.” She started her journalism career at the Wall Street Journal and Scientific American in New York, worked on the L.A. Times’ Business desk, and was interim food editor at Los Angeles Magazine. Hallock also helped launch a food and nutrition vertical for wellness app RoundGlass. She’s a graduate of UCLA and New York University.

Mark E. Potts

Mark E. Potts is the senior editor for video at the Los Angeles Times. A native of Enid, Okla., Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism. He has created and edited video for DreamWorks, YouTube, Microsoft, Sony and BET.

Advertisement