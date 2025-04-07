Puglia’s Masseria Wedding Venues Marry Old World Romance With Rustic Serenity

Nestled among olive groves and sun-soaked fields, masserie—historic fortified farmhouses—dot the landscape of Puglia, Italy. Once working farms, these beautifully restored estates now serve as unique and luxurious venues for destination weddings.

What’s The Vibe Of A Masseria Wedding

“A Masseria is more than just a wedding venue—it’s an authentic Apulian experience steeped in history and tradition,” says Elena Le Fosse, founder of Princess Apulia, a wedding planning agency specializing in the region. These venues offer a rare blend of privacy, character, and understated elegance, with guests often having exclusive access to the property for multi-day celebrations.

(Cosmo Laera | Courtesy Masseria Alchimia )

Original stonework, vaulted ceilings, and candlelit courtyards create a naturally romantic setting, often enhanced by on-site amenities like spas, pools, and farm-to-table restaurants. “The natural beauty and architecture provide a spectacular backdrop without the need for excessive decoration,” Elena notes.

(Courtesy Masseria Salamina)

Planning a Destination Wedding in Puglia

Puglia’s charm extends beyond the venue itself. From May to early October, the region boasts mild weather, blooming landscapes, and the magic of olive and grape harvests in autumn. Towns like Ostuni, Cisternino, and Martina Franca—just a short drive from many masserie—offer rich culture, local markets, and postcard-worthy views.

For couples and guests alike, a wedding in Puglia becomes a full sensory experience. Think wine tastings, visits to ancient olive mills, and lazy afternoons by the crystal clear waters of the Adriatic Sea. “Apulia is full of soul, authenticity, and slow-living luxury,” Elena says.

Masseria Wedding Venues We Love

Masseria Calderisi

(Alessia Dalla Stella | Courtesy Masseria Calderisi)

Masseria Calderisi is a beautifully restored 17th-century farmhouse tucked away near Savelletri di Fasano, surrounded by acres of olive trees, citrus groves, and blooming gardens. The place has this timeless feel—think stone walls, vaulted ceilings, and a quiet little chapel that’s been around for centuries. You can feel the history as you walk through it, though it’s all been updated just enough to feel relaxed and luxurious, but not overly polished.

(Courtesy Masseria Calderisi)

Couples can get married right there in the chapel or out in the groves if that’s more their style. Receptions happen under the stars in the piazza or in a Moroccan-style tent set up between the trees. The property has 24 rooms and suites, so it’s perfect for smaller, more intimate weddings (up to around 70 guests). With locally inspired food and warm, personal service, it’s one of those places that feels special without trying too hard.

Masseria Le Carrube

(Courtesy Masseria Le Carrube)

Masseria Le Carrube is a charming 19th-century farmhouse tucked into the peaceful countryside near Ostuni. This property used to be an old olive oil mill, and you can still see traces of that history in the stone walls and vaulted ceilings. Now it’s been turned into a boutique hotel with 19 cozy rooms and suites that mix rustic charm with just the right amount of comfort.

(Cosimo Rubino | Courtesy Masseria Le Carrube)

Couples can do their ceremony in the garden under a pergola, or out in the orange groves —there’s space for up to 300 people outside. Receptions can happen indoors too, in the old olive mill, which still has the original millstones and fits around 200.

Masseria San Domenico

(Courtesy Masseria San Domenico)

Masseria San Domenico is a gorgeous 5-star retreat tucked into olive groves not far from the Adriatic coast. At the center of it all is a 15th-century watchtower that used to be part of a coastal defense system run by the Knights of Malta. There’s 40 rooms and suites, all styled in the classic Puglian way - elegant but relaxed.

(Courtesy Masseria San Domenico)

The masseria can host up to 80 wedding guests on-site. You can get married under the olive trees, have cocktails by the saltwater pool, and then dinner in within the vaulted-ceiling halls. As a bonus, Masseria San Domenico has its own beach club, perfect for an oceanside welcome dinner or next-day brunch.

Masseria Alchimia

(Cosmo Laera | Courtesy Masseria Alchimia)

Masseria Alchimia was once a grand mansion, now transformed into a minimalist retreat. It sits among olive groves and the classic stone walls you find throughout Puglia, offering a mix of quiet elegance and rural character. Ceremonies usually take place in the olive garden, cocktail hour might follow in the shaded green spaces, and dinner happens in the Apulian piazza beneath centuries-old trees.

(Cosmo Laera | Courtesy Masseria Alchimia)

Later in the evening, the party usually moves into Grotto Masseria, a former oil mill that now hosts dancing well into the night, since there’s no curfew. Masseria Alchimia works with select catering partners to create a dining experience that fits the setting, whether guests are eating on the terrace, in the piazza, or under the olive trees. The food can range from traditional Italian dishes to more contemporary menus. Located between Fasano and Savelletri, it’s only a few kilometers from the sea and about a 30-minute drive from either Bari or Brindisi.

Masseria Grieco

(Courtesy Masseria Grieco)

Masseria Grieco is a restored 16th-century farmhouse located near Ostuni. The property features traditional stone architecture, including eight trulli that frame a spacious central courtyard. Set amidst rolling hills and olive groves, there are 25 guest rooms furnished with natural materials like wood and linen, and equipped with modern amenities such as air conditioning, minibars, and flat-screen TVs. An on-site restaurant serves Apulian cuisine prepared with locally sourced ingredients. Guests can also enjoy an outdoor infinity pool that overlooks the surrounding countryside.

(Dino Frittoli | Masseria Grieco)

For weddings, Masseria Grieco provides an authentic Apulian setting. The central courtyard, serves as the main venue for ceremonies and receptions, accommodating up to 100 guests. The property’s gardens and pool area offer additional spaces for events like welcome parties or post-wedding gatherings. The staff works with couples to customize services, including catering that features regional dishes and wines.

Masseria Salamina

(Courtesy Masseria Salamina)

Masseria Salamina is a 17th-century estate set among ancient olive groves near the Adriatic Sea. The property offers 20 rooms, including suites in the manor house with antique furnishings and views of the sea or gardens. Guests can enjoy farm-to-table dining at the on-site restaurant, featuring organic produce from the estate’s own farmland. Additional amenities include a large outdoor swimming pool and activities like cooking classes and bike rentals.

(Courtesy Masseria Salamina)

Wedding ceremonies can be held in the lush gardens, olive groves, or the elegant courtyard, while receptions often take place under the bougainvillea-covered terrace or by the pool. The estate is authorized for civil ceremonies and offers comprehensive services, including catering with authentic Apulian cuisine and accommodation for up to 60 guests.