Danielle Frankel Returns Home To LA With A New Boutique On Melrose Place

Danielle Frankel, the New York-based bridal design house known for its modern, meticulously crafted gowns, has officially opened its first boutique in Los Angeles. The new location, situated on the iconic Melrose Place, marks a significant westward expansion for the brand.

“Having been born and raised in Los Angeles, it is incredibly meaningful to me to have opened my first store in this city,” said Danielle Frankel, Founder and Creative Director. “After over two years of searching for the perfect location, I knew this property on Melrose Place was the ideal home for us when we were presented with the opportunity.”

(Guilio Ghirardi)

The boutique was designed with the same sense of intimacy and artistry that defines the brand’s New York location. Every detail was chosen to create a tranquil and welcoming environment, from the vintage furnishings and natural materials to the soft, layered color palette. The space offers a couture-level experience for both brides and guests, with both ready to wear and custom designs available.

(Stas Komarovski)

Interior designer Augusta Hoffman, who previously collaborated on Frankel’s New York showroom and atelier, also led the design of the Los Angeles boutique. The result is a cohesive space that honors the designer’s commitment to meaningful objects and thoughtful design. Locally sourced vintage furniture and artwork pay tribute to the surrounding community and to Frankel’s own roots.

“We have already established a strong clientele in Los Angeles, so I am thrilled we can now offer the Danielle Frankel experience beyond our New York atelier,” Frankel added.

(Guilio Ghirardi)

Since launching the brand in 2017, Danielle Frankel has cultivated a global following drawn to her refined, fashion-forward approach to bridalwear. The Los Angeles opening not only marks a milestone in the brand’s growth but also represents a full-circle moment for Frankel: a return to her hometown and a deeper connection with a community that has long supported her work.

