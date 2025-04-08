Advertisement
Wedding Inspiration

Danielle Frankel Returns Home To LA With A New Boutique On Melrose Place

Danielle Frankel's new collection
(Stas Komarovski)
By Kevin SpencerSenior Content Strategist 

Danielle Frankel, the New York-based bridal design house known for its modern, meticulously crafted gowns, has officially opened its first boutique in Los Angeles. The new location, situated on the iconic Melrose Place, marks a significant westward expansion for the brand.

“Having been born and raised in Los Angeles, it is incredibly meaningful to me to have opened my first store in this city,” said Danielle Frankel, Founder and Creative Director. “After over two years of searching for the perfect location, I knew this property on Melrose Place was the ideal home for us when we were presented with the opportunity.”

The stunning interior of the Danielle Frankel Boutique
A private area for brides to see their wedding dress choices.

(Guilio Ghirardi)

Advertisement

The boutique was designed with the same sense of intimacy and artistry that defines the brand’s New York location. Every detail was chosen to create a tranquil and welcoming environment, from the vintage furnishings and natural materials to the soft, layered color palette. The space offers a couture-level experience for both brides and guests, with both ready to wear and custom designs available.

A wedding dress in Danielle Frankel's newest collection.
A wedding dress in Danielle Frankel's latest collection.

(Stas Komarovski)

Interior designer Augusta Hoffman, who previously collaborated on Frankel’s New York showroom and atelier, also led the design of the Los Angeles boutique. The result is a cohesive space that honors the designer’s commitment to meaningful objects and thoughtful design. Locally sourced vintage furniture and artwork pay tribute to the surrounding community and to Frankel’s own roots.

Advertisement

“We have already established a strong clientele in Los Angeles, so I am thrilled we can now offer the Danielle Frankel experience beyond our New York atelier,” Frankel added.

Founder and Creative Director Danielle Frankel
(Guilio Ghirardi)

Since launching the brand in 2017, Danielle Frankel has cultivated a global following drawn to her refined, fashion-forward approach to bridalwear. The Los Angeles opening not only marks a milestone in the brand’s growth but also represents a full-circle moment for Frankel: a return to her hometown and a deeper connection with a community that has long supported her work.

Advertisement
The exterior of Danielle Frankel Boutique on Melrose Place.
Danielle Frankel is located at 8475 Melrose Place, Los Angeles, CA 90069.
(Guilio Ghirardi)

More Weddings & Celebrations

A wedding welcome reception at the Masseria Salamina

Puglia’s Masseria Wedding Venues Marry Old World Romance With Rustic Serenity

Carter Eve's engagement photo session.

I’m A Jeweler In LA. These Are The Local Vendors I Chose For My Own Wedding

A bride and groom table from Robert's Catering.

From the Tasting To The Table: How to Choose The Right Wedding Caterer

A model poses in the Vera Wang and Jared Jeweler VOW collection

First Look: The VOW Collection By Vera Wang and Jared Jewelers

An Indian micro-wedding that holds on to tradition.

‘Micro-Luxury’ and Other Indian Wedding Trends For 2025

A bride and groom at The Social Club participate in cake smashing.

An All-Inclusive Wedding Package For $10K In Los Angeles? Gen Z Couples Are Flocking To The Social Club

A bride poses at the main entrance of Sacred Sands.

Joshua Tree Wedding Venues For Every Budget

A romantic wedding ceremony at Montenegro Sveti Stefan viewpoint, with an arch overlooking the Adriatic Sea.

Thinking Of A Destination Wedding in 2026? Put These Popular Locations On Your Short-List

Kendall and Brian marry in a small ceremony of friends and loved ones.

Micro-Weddings Are The New Big Trend. Here’s How To Throw One.

Nabilah and Cameron

For the Years to Come: A NYE Wedding in Venice Beach

Wedding Inspiration
Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing editorial and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations.

Advertisement
Advertisement