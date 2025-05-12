A Mythical Peloponnesian Wedding Awaits at Amanzoe

Greece continues to grow in popularity for destination weddings, and while many flock to islands like Santorini or Mykonos, there is another off-the-beaten path standout just two and half hours by car from Athens. Situated within the rolling Peloponnesian hills, Amanzoe is a secluded, luxury resort with a tranquil atmosphere, top-notch amenities, and idyllic scenery to boot. With panoramic views of the Aegean Sea, olive groves, and distant islands, it’s a stunning backdrop for a destination wedding.

(Robert Rieger | Courtesy Amanzoe)

The resort’s thoughtful, elegant design is a masterful tribute to its setting that nods to the region’s history and underscores the extraordinary natural beauty of its surroundings. Amanzoe’s architecture is sophisticated yet understated, drawing contemporary inspiration from the structures of classical Greece. Marble floors, colonnaded pavilions, and clean, modern lines are punctuated by seemingly edgeless reflecting pools and native flora. All in all it’s a unique, ethereal, and timeless backdrop for your big day.

(Robert Rieger | Courtesy Amanzoe)

Amanzoe’s coastline and landscape vistas are also nothing short of sublime, making for a striking mise-en-scène whether exchanging “I dos” or hosting a sunset cocktail hour by the sea.

Its private, hilltop location ensures an intimate, personalized experience for you and your guests, while the expansive grounds offer ample space for both quiet moments and grand celebrations. Amanzoe offers a range of event spaces, including a beautiful outdoor amphitheater, a reflecting pool-encircled fire pit with panoramic coastal views, and its shorefront Beach Club.

(Courtesy Amanzoe)

Amanzoe boasts a world-class spa that’s perfect for pre-wedding pampering or a bridal party spa day. The culinary team specializes in crafting custom menus that highlight the best of Mediterranean cuisine using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients, and the impeccable service will help ensure everything runs smoothly and seamlessly.

Accommodations include pavilions and villas, with a range of different options that offer stunning views, private pools, spacious terraces, and steps-away beach access.

(Robert Rieger | Courtesy Amanzoe)

(Robert Rieger | Courtesy Amanzoe)

If you’re looking for a standout, upscale destination wedding venue, Amanzoe more than fits the bill for celebrations big and small alike. Amanzoe has superb service, food, and amenities, awe-strikingly gorgeous surroundings paired with the consummate design of the resort itself, the dreamiest of accommodations, and an atmosphere that somehow feels romantic, intimate, whimsical, and, above all, memorable—everything to guarantee your special day is, well, special.

(Robert Rieger | Courtesy Amanzoe )

Peloponnese, Greece

Why Couples Love It

Steeped in myth and Mediterranean beauty, the Peloponnese is a sun-drenched peninsula where ancient ruins, vineyard-dotted hillsides, and crystalline coastlines converge. Ideal for couples who crave both cultural richness and natural splendor, this region offers a more tranquil and authentic Greek escape. Couples traveling here will find privacy, history, and unhurried romance.

Travel & Visa Info

Closest International Airport: Athens International Airport (ATH), followed by a 2–4 hour drive depending on your destination (e.g., Nafplio, Porto Cheli, or Kalamata)

Visa Requirements (for U.S. travelers): No visa required for stays under 90 days (Schengen Zone)

Transportation Tip: Rent a car for the freedom to explore small seaside villages, mountain towns, and archaeological sites at your own pace.

Best Time to Visit

Late April through October is ideal, with warm weather, long days, and minimal rain. June and September offer a perfect balance of sun and serenity without the midsummer crowds.

Romantic Highlights