Elegant Looks for an Iconic Role: Mother of the Bride Dresses for Every Style and Budget

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

She’s been there through every milestone—and now she’s by your side for one of the biggest. Whether she’s helping plan the wedding, offering support behind the scenes, or simply soaking in the moment, the mother of the bride plays a role as meaningful as it is memorable. Naturally, she deserves a dress that reflects the occasion and her unique sense of style.

From classic gowns to fashion-forward picks, we’ve rounded up the most flattering, stylish, and occasion-appropriate mother of the bride dresses to shop right now.

Erdem Draped Crinkled-Silk and Cotton-Blend Jacquard Midi Dress

This midi is made from a crinkled silk and cotton-blend with jacquard blooms and elegantly draped at the shoulder and hip. One shoulder is embellished with crystals.

View At Net-A-Porter

Advertisement

Ananya Dress

View At Silvia Tcherassi

(Courtesy Silvia Tcherassi)

Draped Shoulder Georgette Caftan Gown

Crafted of luxe silk-blended georgette, Oscar de la Renta’s caftan gown showcases a A-line silhouette.

Advertisement

View At Saks Fifth Avenue

(Courtesy Saks Fifth Avenue)

L’Academie by Marianna Sidney Gown in Oxblood

View At FWRD

Advertisement

L’Academie by Marianna Sidney Gown

(Courtesy FWRD)

Pussy-Bow Shirred Printed Metallic Silk-Crepon Maxi Dress

Saint Laurent’s maxi dress is made from airy silk-crepon that’s printed with tiny, vintage flowers and features light-reflecting metallic stripes.

View At Net-A-Porter

Mariposa Floral Midi-Dress

Sachin & Babi’s Mariposa midi-dress is adorned with a floral motif in a paneled, A-line design.

View At Sak Fifth Avenue

Advertisement

(Courtesy Saks Fifth Avenue)

Pintuck Midi Dress in Stretch Twill

View At J. Crew

(Courtesy J. Crew )

Orchid Embroidered Guipure Gown

Perfectly placed orchid threadwork embroidery climbs the silhouette of this gown. Crafted from pink floral guipure lace, this piece evokes the timeless femininity for which the house is known.

View At Oscar de la Renta

(Courtesy Oscar de la Renta)

Advertisement

Erdem Violetta Floral-Print Crinkled-Satin Midi Dress

This ‘Violetta’ dress is made from crinkled-satin printed with intricately etched roses on a duck-egg blue backdrop.

View At Net-a-Porter

Tove Cordelia Dress

View At FWRD

Off-The-Shoulder Appliquéd Gown

Oscar de la Renta’s off-the-shoulder column gown features an interior boned corseted bodice for a fitted shape. Floral embroidery and appliqués with mesh detailing add charm to this look.

View At Saks Fifth Avenue

Advertisement

(Courtesy Saks Fifth Avenue )

Carolina Herrera Silk Faille Fan Bodice Column Gown

Crafted of taffeta, Carolina Herrera’s evening gown features a fitted column silhouette and fanned-out bodice. Wide short sleeves and a pleated V’d back define the look.

View At Saks Fifth Avenue