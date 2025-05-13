Advertisement
Wedding Planning & Ideas

Elegant Looks for an Iconic Role: Mother of the Bride Dresses for Every Style and Budget

Mom and bride share a special moment on the wedding day.
(stebelskiy - stock.adobe.com)
Kevin Spencer, senior content strategist for LA Times
By Kevin Spencer
Senior Content Strategist Contact

LA Times Studios may earn commission from purchases made through our links.

She’s been there through every milestone—and now she’s by your side for one of the biggest. Whether she’s helping plan the wedding, offering support behind the scenes, or simply soaking in the moment, the mother of the bride plays a role as meaningful as it is memorable. Naturally, she deserves a dress that reflects the occasion and her unique sense of style.

From classic gowns to fashion-forward picks, we’ve rounded up the most flattering, stylish, and occasion-appropriate mother of the bride dresses to shop right now.

Erdem Draped Crinkled-Silk and Cotton-Blend Jacquard Midi Dress

This midi is made from a crinkled silk and cotton-blend with jacquard blooms and elegantly draped at the shoulder and hip. One shoulder is embellished with crystals.

View At Net-A-Porter

Advertisement

Ananya Dress

View At Silvia Tcherassi

The Ananya Dress from Silvia Tcherassi
(Courtesy Silvia Tcherassi)

Draped Shoulder Georgette Caftan Gown

Crafted of luxe silk-blended georgette, Oscar de la Renta’s caftan gown showcases a A-line silhouette.

Advertisement

View At Saks Fifth Avenue

The draped shoulder gown by Oscar de la Renta.
(Courtesy Saks Fifth Avenue)

L’Academie by Marianna Sidney Gown in Oxblood

View At FWRD

Advertisement
L'Academie by Marianna Sidney Gown
L’Academie by Marianna Sidney Gown
(Courtesy FWRD)

Pussy-Bow Shirred Printed Metallic Silk-Crepon Maxi Dress

Saint Laurent’s maxi dress is made from airy silk-crepon that’s printed with tiny, vintage flowers and features light-reflecting metallic stripes.

View At Net-A-Porter

Saint Laurent Pussy-Bow Shirred Printed Metallic Silk-Crepon Maxi Dress
(Courtesy Net-A-Porter)

Mariposa Floral Midi-Dress

Sachin & Babi’s Mariposa midi-dress is adorned with a floral motif in a paneled, A-line design.

View At Sak Fifth Avenue

Advertisement
The Mariposa Floral Midi from Sachin and Baba
(Courtesy Saks Fifth Avenue)

Pintuck Midi Dress in Stretch Twill

View At J. Crew

Pintuck Midi Dress from J. Crew
(Courtesy J. Crew )

Orchid Embroidered Guipure Gown

Perfectly placed orchid threadwork embroidery climbs the silhouette of this gown. Crafted from pink floral guipure lace, this piece evokes the timeless femininity for which the house is known.

View At Oscar de la Renta

The orchid embroidered dress by Oscar de la Renta.
(Courtesy Oscar de la Renta)
Advertisement

Erdem Violetta Floral-Print Crinkled-Satin Midi Dress

This ‘Violetta’ dress is made from crinkled-satin printed with intricately etched roses on a duck-egg blue backdrop.

View At Net-a-Porter

The violetta floral print midi by Erdem
(Courtesy Net-A-Porter)

Tove Cordelia Dress

View At FWRD

The cordelia dress by Tove.
(Courtesy FWRD)

Off-The-Shoulder Appliquéd Gown

Oscar de la Renta’s off-the-shoulder column gown features an interior boned corseted bodice for a fitted shape. Floral embroidery and appliqués with mesh detailing add charm to this look.
View At Saks Fifth Avenue

Advertisement
The appliqued gown by Oscar de la Renta.
(Courtesy Saks Fifth Avenue )

Carolina Herrera Silk Faille Fan Bodice Column Gown

Crafted of taffeta, Carolina Herrera’s evening gown features a fitted column silhouette and fanned-out bodice. Wide short sleeves and a pleated V’d back define the look.

View At Saks Fifth Avenue

The silk faille fan bodice dress by Carolina Herrera.
(Courtesy Saks Fifth Avenue)

More Weddings & Celebrations

The classic Greek architecture of the Amanzoe.

A Mythical Peloponnesian Wedding Awaits at Amanzoe

Bridesmaids help a bride get ready on her wedding day.

How To Deal With The Pressure Of Throwing The ‘Perfect’ Wedding

Models wearing the Vivienne Westwood bridal collection.

Must-Have Pieces from Vivienne Westwood’s Boutique Bridal Collection

A groom is escorted down the aisle by his mother and father.

Thoughtful Ways to Honor Mom on Your Wedding Day

Models walk the runway at the Isabella Kristensen show at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week.

Isabell Kristensen Brings Sculptural Silhouettes and Sustainable Style to BBFW 2025

Fun and vibrant Mona Lisa pop art wedding reception decor.

Sensory, Surprising, And Stylish: These Are The Decor Trends Brides Are Choosing In 2025

A child at a wedding who was in fact invited.

Plus-Ones, B-Lists & Friends With Kids: Your No-Guilt Wedding Guest List Playbook

A model wears a wedding dress by Cult Gaia while holding some flowers.

Cult Gaia Just Launched Their Debut Bridal Collection. These Are The Pieces That Blew Us Away

A bride and groom celebrate against an epic mountain backdrop.

Love Required, Cowboy Boots Optional: 5 Romantic Western Ranch Wedding Venues

Two models walk the runway at the Vivienne Westwood bridal show in Barcelona.

Vivienne Westwood Unveils First-Ever Bridal Runway Show at Barcelona Bridal Fashion Week

Wedding Planning & Ideas
Kevin Spencer

Kevin Spencer is a senior content strategist at LA Times Studios overseeing content production and video strategy for Weddings and Celebrations.

Advertisement
Advertisement