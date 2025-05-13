Elegant Looks for an Iconic Role: Mother of the Bride Dresses for Every Style and Budget
She’s been there through every milestone—and now she’s by your side for one of the biggest. Whether she’s helping plan the wedding, offering support behind the scenes, or simply soaking in the moment, the mother of the bride plays a role as meaningful as it is memorable. Naturally, she deserves a dress that reflects the occasion and her unique sense of style.
From classic gowns to fashion-forward picks, we’ve rounded up the most flattering, stylish, and occasion-appropriate mother of the bride dresses to shop right now.
Erdem Draped Crinkled-Silk and Cotton-Blend Jacquard Midi Dress
This midi is made from a crinkled silk and cotton-blend with jacquard blooms and elegantly draped at the shoulder and hip. One shoulder is embellished with crystals.
Ananya Dress
Draped Shoulder Georgette Caftan Gown
Crafted of luxe silk-blended georgette, Oscar de la Renta’s caftan gown showcases a A-line silhouette.
L’Academie by Marianna Sidney Gown in Oxblood
Pussy-Bow Shirred Printed Metallic Silk-Crepon Maxi Dress
Saint Laurent’s maxi dress is made from airy silk-crepon that’s printed with tiny, vintage flowers and features light-reflecting metallic stripes.
Mariposa Floral Midi-Dress
Sachin & Babi’s Mariposa midi-dress is adorned with a floral motif in a paneled, A-line design.
Pintuck Midi Dress in Stretch Twill
Orchid Embroidered Guipure Gown
Perfectly placed orchid threadwork embroidery climbs the silhouette of this gown. Crafted from pink floral guipure lace, this piece evokes the timeless femininity for which the house is known.
Erdem Violetta Floral-Print Crinkled-Satin Midi Dress
This ‘Violetta’ dress is made from crinkled-satin printed with intricately etched roses on a duck-egg blue backdrop.
Tove Cordelia Dress
Off-The-Shoulder Appliquéd Gown
Oscar de la Renta’s off-the-shoulder column gown features an interior boned corseted bodice for a fitted shape. Floral embroidery and appliqués with mesh detailing add charm to this look.
Carolina Herrera Silk Faille Fan Bodice Column Gown
Crafted of taffeta, Carolina Herrera’s evening gown features a fitted column silhouette and fanned-out bodice. Wide short sleeves and a pleated V’d back define the look.