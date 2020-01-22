Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

Earthquake: Magnitude 6.2 quake reported near Tanaga volcano in Alaska

The location of a magnitude 6.2 earthquake Wednesday night in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands
(Los Angeles Times)
By Quakebot
Jan. 22, 2020
10:26 PM
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake was reported Wednesday at 9:53 p.m. Pacific time 13 miles from the Tanaga volcano in Alaska’s remote Aleutian Islands, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was farther than 100 miles from a city.

In the last 10 days, there have been four earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 6.2 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by reading our five-step earthquake preparedness guide.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

Quakebot
Quakebot is a software application developed by The Times to report the latest earthquakes as fast as possible. It is currently run by Casey Miller, a journalist on The Times’ Data and Graphics Department. Learn more by reading our list of frequently asked questions.
