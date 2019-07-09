Today: Trump’s Envoy of Discord in Israel

David Friedman, the U.S. ambassador to Israel, was one of President Trump's earliest appointments. Since then, he has been the prime mover behind a string of new U.S. tactics and positions, helping to engineer the most significant shift in American policy toward Israel and Palestinian Arabs since the establishment of Israel in 1948. One by one, Friedman has taken steps and crossed lines, going where no U.S. ambassador has gone and upturning decades of policy, often in contravention of international law. In any previous administration, Friedman would be reined in for going rogue; instead, he's been encouraged by his bosses.