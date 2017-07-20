Jada Pinkett Smith was a drug dealer when she met Tupac Shakur, she says

"When I first met Pac, when we first met, I was a drug dealer."

So said — Jada Pinkett Smith? Yep, she addressed her relationship with the late Tupac Shakur on Wednesday on Sirius XM's Sway's World, dropping in that little tidbit about her past, but not much more, 'cause she says she's going to write a book.

Pinkett Smith, now 46, met Shakur on the first day of high school at Baltimore School of the Arts, and they became fast friends. With the Shakur biopic "All Eyez on Me" now in theaters, she's been on fire about the movie's "reimagining" of their relationship, last month calling it "very hurtful."

The actress, who is married to Will Smith, told Sway it was "kind of hard" to describe her relationship with the fallen rapper "because I haven't really told the whole story."

The drug-dealer angle, being "in the life," is something she hasn't shared before. Something "very bad" happened to her around that time, and she got out, she said.

"I've been having kind of an existential crisis around Pac because I was coming out, he was coming in, and there was a point at which we met. And then we kinda were going our separate ways. And I just felt like, 'OK, God, one day you're going to do for Pac what you did for me, which is, you saved me.' And that just never happened for him."

Shakur was fatally shot in a 1996 drive-by in Las Vegas.

"Pac and I's relationship was about survival," Pinkett Smith said. "That's how it started. And I know most people want to always connect it in this romance thing, and that's just because they don't have the story."

She said the drug-dealer detail was important to share, finally, because it gives insight to who they were together.

"It wasn't just about, oh, you have this cute girl, and this cool guy, they must have been in this — nah, it wasn't that at all. It was about survival, and it had always been about survival between us."

But that's it, for now, despite how upset she's been about "Eyez."

"It's not for me to try to protect his legacy, and ... whatever Pac's fate has been around his life, around his story, around his legacy, God's got it, and I just got to really lay down my feelings and trust that God's got it."

Something God doesn't have, but that Pinkett Smith is seeing progress around, is diversity in Hollywood, which she took a notable stand on when she boycotted the Oscars in 2016. That was the year her husband, Will Smith, was not nominated for his work in "Concussion" and the #OscarsSoWhite campaign took hold. Next time around, Pinkett Smith said, she'd consider attending once again, because progress has been made.

The Will & Jada Smith Family Foundation's Careers in Entertainment outreach program, which gets information about careers in Hollywood out to underserved communities, is merging with the motion picture academy's efforts, she said.

"There's so much consciousness" now about diversity in Hollywood, she said. "We have a long way to go, let's be clear about that. But there is a lot more conversation about it."