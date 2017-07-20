Take a peek at the Pirelli Calendar's all-black 'Alice in Wonderland' fantasy photos

The 45th Pirelli Calendar has a bold look for 2018: It's an "Alice in Wonderland" theme cast entirely with black performers and models.

Famous names Djimon Hounsou, Lil Yachty, Lupita Nyong'o, RuPaul, Sasha Lane, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Whoopi Goldberg posed for photographer Tim Walker's project, alongside models Adut Akech, Adwoa Aboah, Alpha Dia, Duckie Thot, King Owusu, Naomi Campbell, Slick Woods, Thando Hopa and Wilson Oryema, plus stylist-designer-singer Zoe Bedeaux.

"Now we have Alice looking different. Alice can be anyone," Walker told stylist Chriselle Lim, who was present for the shoot. "It's an essence. ... You don't have to be confined. Focus on what it represents. It's important for cultural development."

Here are some behind-the-scenes photos from that shoot, where phones and use of social media were prohibited.