Here's why Pink was at the CMA Awards

Why exactly was Pink at the CMA Awards?

"To make country music's biggest night even bigger," said Brad Paisley as he introduced the pop star.

Well, OK!

In reality, of course, Pink (who scored a country hit last year with a Kenny Chesney duet) was there to promote her new album with a performance of the rootsy-enough "Barbies."

And her appearance was in keeping with Nashville's well established love of pop carpetbaggers (see Tyler, Steven).

But few at the CMA have likely forgotten the backlash sparked last year when Beyoncé showed up to jam with the Dixie Chicks.

So you can bet Pink struck the trade group as just the person to demonstrate its open mind.