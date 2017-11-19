American Music Awards packed a political punch during its first moments

Jamie Foxx is flanked by first responders at the 2017 American Music Awards on November 19, 2017. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The 2017 American Music Awards on Sunday opened with an emotional salute to emergency personnel, a shout-out to the women speaking out against sexual harassment and a denouncement against the divisive politics that have gripped the country.

Nearly a dozen first responders flanked Jamie Foxx during the show’s cold open.

“We need the power of music to help us heal … 2017 was a year that tested our faith,” said Foxx, honoring the emergency personnel who responded to tragedies from the past year – though it wasn’t said on the telecast what specific events the men and women surrounding him had taken part in.

“Together our strength will pull us through. Together we can unite as a people,” he said.

Foxx’s opening remarks were followed by a duet from Pink and Kelly Clarkson, who teamed for an impassioned cover of R.E.M’s somber hit “Everybody Hurts.”



That political thread continued through the show’s first half hour.



Host Tracee Ellis Ross used her opening monologue to salute the hundreds of women who have publicly shared their experiences with sexual harassment -- a growing movement that has upended Hollywood and beyond – and Demi Lovato made a poignant statement about bullying.

“There’s so much hate in the world. We have to rise above and never say sorry for who you are,” Lovato said before performing her smash self-love anthem “Sorry Not Sorry.” As she performed, harsh Tweets criticizing her body and her looks flashed across the screen behind her.



And while accepting the night’s first award (pop/rock duo or group), Imagine Dragons promoted “peace, love and quality for all.”

“This is the country we know,” said the band’s frontman Dan Reynolds.