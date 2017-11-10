Anthony Edwards pens powerful essay accusing Gary Goddard of molestation

As Hollywood's watershed moment of transparency and sexual misconduct continues, actor Anthony Edwards has written a devastating essay accusing writer and producer Gary Goddard of molesting him as a child.

In Edwards' essay, which he published Friday morning on Medium under the title "Yes Mom, There is Something Wrong," he described his mother asking him about rumors of Goddard being a pedophile and initially he denied it through tears.

"To face that truth was not an option as my sense of self was completely enmeshed in my gang of five friends who were all led by this sick father figure," Edwards wrote.

The "ER" actor went on to accuse Goddard, whom he called a "mentor, teacher and friend," of molesting him for years.

Goddard's lawyer told The Times on Friday that his client was traveling and that they had not yet discussed the matter.

Beyond his allegations, Edwards relayed personal insight into the experience of survivors and how individuals find healing in the aftermath of trauma.

"The resulting damage to the emotional development of a child is deep and unforgivable," Edwards wrote. "Only after I was able to separate my experience, process it, and put it in its place could I accept this truth: My abuse may always be with me, but it does not own me.

"Shame can thrive easily when we are isolated, but it loses its power when people come together to share their common experiences," Edwards wrote.

In his essay, Edwards also claims that he confronted Goddard about the alleged abuse 22 years ago, during a chance encounter in an airport.

"He swore to his remorse and said that he had gotten help," Edwards wrote. "I felt a temporary sense of relief."

Temporary, according to Edwards, because of the rage he felt when Goddard's name reappeared in headlines several years ago.

This is not the first time Goddard has been hit with sexual abuse accusations.

In 2014, Goddard and "X-Men" director Bryan Singer were named in lawsuits alleging that they had sexually abused two different teenage boys. Both suits were voluntarily dismissed.

Representatives for Edwards did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment Friday morning.

Read Edwards' full essay here.