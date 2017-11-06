Asia Argento urges Uma Thurman to speak out on Hollywood misconduct

Uma Thurman weighed in – in her own way – on Hollywood's harassment and assault problem weeks ago, but it was only after a poignant tweet from actress, director and Harvey Weinstein accuser Asia Argento that people started to take notice.

On Saturday, Argento tweeted a link to an October "Access Hollywood" video featuring Thurman and implored the actress to use her voice to speak out.

"Dear Uma Thurman," Argento wrote, "May peace be with you and your soul. We need your strong voice, it truly is commanding."

In the video clip, Thurman is asked about inappropriate behavior in the workplace, and her response is measured but her voice is strained with emotion.