Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Patton Oswalt marries actress Meredith Salenger at star-studded affair
- Lamar Odom 'great' after collapse in WeHo club
- Anti-Defamation League slams Larry David's 'SNL' monologue
- Jimmy Fallon's mom, Gloria Fallon, passes away at 68
- 'Thor: Ragnarok' hammers home a win for beleaguered box office
Asia Argento urges Uma Thurman to speak out on Hollywood misconduct
|Libby Hill
Uma Thurman weighed in – in her own way – on Hollywood's harassment and assault problem weeks ago, but it was only after a poignant tweet from actress, director and Harvey Weinstein accuser Asia Argento that people started to take notice.
On Saturday, Argento tweeted a link to an October "Access Hollywood" video featuring Thurman and implored the actress to use her voice to speak out.
"Dear Uma Thurman," Argento wrote, "May peace be with you and your soul. We need your strong voice, it truly is commanding."
In the video clip, Thurman is asked about inappropriate behavior in the workplace, and her response is measured but her voice is strained with emotion.
"I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you," Thurman said. "I’ve learned that when I’ve spoken in anger I usually regret the way I express myself. So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry. And when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say."
It's been nearly three weeks since Thurman's original comment and the actress – who's starring in "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon's "The Parisian Woman" on Broadway – has yet to issue a follow-up statement.
Thurman's thoughts on Weinstein and the slew of accusations against him are of particular interest given the actress' longstanding relationship with the producer.
Thurman appeared in seven films with Weinstein involvement over the years, including "Pulp Fiction," the "Kill Bill" films and "The Producers."
Representatives for Thurman did not immediately respond to The Times' request for comment Monday morning.