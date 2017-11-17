'Bodied,' 'The Insult' and 'What Will People Say' pick up audience prizes at AFI Fest

The cast of "Bodied," from left: Shoniqua Shandai, Kid Twist, Rory Uphold, Calum Worthy, director Joseph Kahn, Jackie Long, Dumbfounded and Dizaster.

The AFI Fest announced its prize winners Friday afternoon, bringing this year’s edition to a close.

The audience award for world cinema went to Ziad Doueiri’s drama “The Insult,” which is Lebanon’s submission for the foreign-language Academy Award.

The New Auteurs audience award went to “What Would People Say,” a culture-clash, coming-of-age story set in Norway and Pakistan from writer-director Iram Haq.

The audience award for the American Independents section went to Joseph Kahn’s battle-rap satire “Bodied.” This makes the third audience award the film has picked up, following prizes at the Toronto International Film Festival and Fantastic Fest.

Juried short-film prizes went to Farnoosh Samadi’s “Gaze” for live-action short and Niki Lindroth von Bahr’s “The Burden” for animated short, with a special jury mention to Pia Borg’s “Silica.”

This year’s AFI Fest saw unexpected drama when the announced closing-night title, Ridley Scott’s “All the Money in the World,” was pulled from the festival in the fallout over sexual harassment allegations against star Kevin Spacey. (It subsequently was announced that Spacey’s scenes will be reshot with actor Christopher Plummer taking over his role as oil tycoon J. Paul Getty.)

“Molly’s Game,” starring Jessica Chastain and marking the feature directing debut of Oscar-winning writer Aaron Sorkin, was slotted in as a replacement for Thursday’s closing-night film.

The festival opened with the Los Angeles premiere of Dee Rees’ “Mudbound.” Other gala screenings included Luca Guadagnino’s “Call Me By Your Name,” James Franco’s “The Disaster Artist” and Scott Cooper’s “Hostiles.” Craig Gillespie’s “I, Tonya” and Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” were among the films shown as special screenings.