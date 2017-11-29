Catch the first glimpse of Kevin Spacey's replacement, Christopher Plummer, in 'All the Money in the World'

Well, that didn’t take long, did it?

Just three weeks after actor Kevin Spacey was dropped from his role as J. Paul Getty in the upcoming kidnapping thriller “All the Money in the World,” Sony/TriStar is releasing a new TV spot that offers the first glimpse of Christopher Plummer, Spacey’s replacement as the tycoon.

As Spacey quickly became engulfed in a sexual misconduct scandal, some were skeptical that the film’s director, Ridley Scott, could swap out the actor in time to make the planned Dec. 22 release date. But in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Scott says he never doubted for a second that he could pull it off.

“I know I can deliver,” said the director, who turns 80 on Thursday. “I move like lightning.”

With a reported price tag of $10 million, the emergency reshoots still represent a significant gamble for Scott and the film’s backers. But, given the allegations being lodged against Spacey, Scott told EW, there was really no other choice.

“You can’t tolerate any kind of behavior like that,” the director said. “And it will affect the film. We cannot let one person’s action affect the good work of all these other people. It’s that simple.”

Watch the new TV spot and note how, in the same scene, Plummer utters the word “nothing” with blithe callousness compared with Spacey’s more sinister delivery in this earlier trailer: