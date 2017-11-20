'Good riddance': Celebrities react to the death of Charles Manson

Murderous cult leader Charles Manson died Sunday of natural causes at the age of 83, and Twitter isn't entirely certain what to make of it.

Manson's "family" carried out a series of lurid, bloody murders in 1969, including the killing of pregnant actress Sharon Tate.

Between Tate's murder and Manson's obsession with the Beatles, he quickly became a pop-culture figure. His face, scarred swastika carved into his forehead and all, became synonymous with evil.

Naturally, in the face of such pure emotions, celebrities on Twitter are conflicted, torn between jokes and genuine mourning for Manson's victims.

For comedians, Manson's passing is rife with comedy. For an actress such as Mia Farrow, Manson's death means mourning her friend Tate's life anew.