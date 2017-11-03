Corey Feldman names one alleged abuser, then defends a man with a similar name

Corey Feldman went on "The Dr. Oz Show" on Thursday to name one of the men he alleges abused him when he was a child actor. Later in the day, he found himself defending a man with a similar name after people on social media started going after the wrong guy.

Feldman accused Cloyd Jon Grissom, a man with a criminal record that, according to "The Dr. Oz Show," includes convictions in California on child molestation charges.

After the show aired, the actor-turned-musician tweeted, "THE MAN WHO MOLESTED ME ISNT SPELLED JOHN, ITS SPELLED JON! JON C, PLEASE STOP HARRASSING THE WRONG MAN!"

Google searches of "John Grissom" on Thursday and Friday were showing, in a box on the upper right, two film credits that belonged to Cloyd Jon Grissom along with a link to a YouTube video of John Grissom of North Carolina. The latter Grissom, whom the search labeled as an actor, wound up getting nasty messages via social media.

"This message is to all my friends," John Grissom wrote Thursday on Facebook. "I want you all to know Google got my picture up with my name and underneath of that they got actor. I told them I'm no actor and these people are getting on here saying I molested this actor name corey feldman.

"I told these people I don't know him but they refuse to believe me," he added. "They are calling me a actor. I want you all to know this. I reported this to Google and Youtube. This is false I don't know him."

He later posted an image of Feldman's tweet clarifying the situation.