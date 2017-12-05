Danny Masterson fired from Netflix's 'The Ranch' following rape accusations

Danny Masterson, seen in an episode of "The Ranch," was fired from the series Monday after multiple sexual assault claims.

Netflix is parting ways with Danny Masterson, star of “The Ranch,” in light of multiple sexual assault accusations made against the actor earlier this year.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of ‘The Ranch,’” a Netflix spokesperson wrote in a statement to The Times on Tuesday. “Yesterday was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

Representatives for Masterson provided The Times with the following statement from the actor regarding his dismissal:

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of ‘The Ranch.’ From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one,” the statement read.

“In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all,” it added. “In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to the cast and crew that I’ve worked so closely with over the past three seasons. I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so.”

In March it was revealed that three women had reported being sexually assaulted by Masterson in the early 2000s, with a fourth woman coming forward over the course of the investigation.

The Huffington Post reported in November that the Los Angeles Police Department began interviewing Masterson’s accusers in late 2016 and referred the case to the district attorney’s office in April.

Masterson, who is a practicing Scientologist, said in a March statement that the allegations were false and believed them to be PR-based to support the Emmy-winning documentary TV series "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath," which premiered in December 2016.

One of Masterson’s accusers is former girlfriend Chrissie Carnell Bixler, who dated the actor for six years in the early 2000s. Carnell Bixler recently gave a statement to the Daily Beast decrying Netflix's inaction.

“For me, what Netflix has done feels like a continuation of how the Church of Scientology made me feel when I reported my rape to them, as well as how Danny Masterson made me feel when I would beg him for an apology, an explanation, anything,” Carnell Bixler said.