Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
'Diana,' the musical, to premiere next season in La Jolla
Sandra Bullock and gal pals go glam in first trailer for 'Ocean's 8'
John Legend joins Alice Cooper for NBC's 'Jesus Christ Superstar' live musical
Hillary Clinton makes a cameo on ‘The Daily Show's’ ‘Song for Women 2017’
NBC reportedly looking into returning to Scranton and 'The Office'
Meryl Streep is sorry Rose McGowan sees her as an ‘adversary’
'Diana,' the musical, to premiere next season in La Jolla
|James Hebert
“Diana,” the musical, is coming to La Jolla Playhouse.
The theater announced that a Princess Diana musical created by writer-lyricist Joe DiPietro and songwriter David Bryan (keyboardist for Bon Jovi) will have its world premiere as part of the company’s 2018-19 season. The director will be Christopher Ashley, the company’s artistic director and the 2017 Tony winner for “Come From Away.”
Ashley, DiPietro and Bryan previously teamed on the Broadway hit “Memphis,” which launched in La Jolla. "Diana" was workshopped in New York in the summer.
For now, tickets will be available only through a season subscription. Specific production dates and casting have yet to be announced.
The playhouse said the story will start in 1981, as the world awaits the royal wedding between Diana and Prince Charles. “Following her fairy-tale union, Princess Diana faces a distant husband, an unmovable monarchy and constant media scrutiny," the company said.