Elizabeth Perkins names James Woods on #MeToo protest sign

Elizabeth Perkins participates in the Take Back the Workplace March on Nov. 12 in Hollywood.

Elizabeth Perkins called out James Woods by name on a "#MeToo" sign at the Take Back the Workplace protest march Sunday in Hollywood.

Whether the comment referred to her own experience or someone else's was unclear, and a rep for the "Weeds" actress did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment. Perkins and Woods' movie and TV acting resumes, as listed on IMDb, do not appear to overlap.

Woods, who just hit 1 million Twitter followers Monday, did not comment on social media regarding the sign, and a rep for the two-time Oscar nominee didn't immediately answer a request for comment.

"Well well well," Amber Tamblyn tweeted Monday with a link to a story focusing on Perkins' sign. In September, Tamblyn accused Woods of trying to pick up her and a friend in Las Vegas when she was 16.

The protest march, chaired by early Harvey Weinstein accuser Lauren Sivan, was sponsored by the Feminist Majority Foundation in conjunction with Civican and We for She, according to its Facebook page.