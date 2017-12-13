'Fuller House' star John Stamos is expecting his first child

Everyone’s favorite uncle is finally going to be a dad: John Stamos is having a baby.

The “Fuller House” star, who plays beloved rocker Uncle Jesse on the rebooted sitcom, and his fiancée, Caitlin McHugh, are expecting their first child, the actor confirmed to People.

“We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely. So we said, ‘Oh, well, maybe we should have a family,’” Stamos told the mag.

Then, McHugh, 31, suggested that they should have a kid before getting married, teasing her man by saying “because you’re old.” (Stamos is 54.) When she broke the pregnancy news to him, the look on his face was that “of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn’t sure it was going to happen for him,” the actress-model said.

“I think I will be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” Stamos quipped. “I’ve done every schtick thing that you can do with a baby on TV. Saying every song, bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that.”

The stage and television actor popped the question at Disneyland in October after nearly two years of dating. McHugh was already pregnant at the time.

“I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway,” Stamos said. “So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!’”

The couple doesn’t know the baby’s gender, opting to be surprised when McHugh gives birth. But Stamos said he’s certain the newborn “is gonna look like Don Rickles.”