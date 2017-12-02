'Now You're in the Sunken Place': 'Get Out' eyes Oscar with awards collectible of the season

"Now you're in the Sunken Place": Art inspired by the film "Get Out" (Jen Yamato / Los Angeles Times)

Each year awards hopefuls make their push into the Oscar fray, scrapping for the attention and loyalties of voters and critics by using stars, screeners and swag. But there’s a uniquely powerful populist thrust behind Universal’s campaign to boost Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” into the conversation, and it arrived this week in the form of a limited-edition collectible book of art inspired by the critically acclaimed social thriller. The majority of pieces collected in the glossy, large-format, 104-page Taschen-style book were discovered on Instagram, where writer-director Peele found himself tagged in a stunning array of fan art as the film struck a chord with audiences following its February debut.

"Get Out"-inspired art. (Kishan Muthucumaru)

The first time it happened, he shared the artist’s work on his own social media channels. “I was blown away by the fact that she had connected to the movie enough to express her own pain so elegantly… and this was just the beginning,” Peele wrote in the book’s foreword. “Months later I am still getting sent art every day from strangers of all races, creed and genders. What began as a singular tale of my own fear turned into something greater; a chorus who recognized their own fears and responded; all speaking back to the shared experience. If the film is me using my voice, then this book celebrates the many voices shared with me.” Awards voters saw much of this art printed on canvas and displayed gallery-style at a recent awards launch event for “Get Out,” staged eerily in the vein of the actual garden party from the film. Lucky recipients of the book have the most unique Oscar collectible of the season on their hands, since Universal has no plans to make them available for purchase.

"Get Out"-inspired art. (Alim Smith)

Reprinted with the artists’ permission and credit, the pieces range in medium and style taking cues from the film’s iconic moments: Daniel Kaluuya’s Chris trapped in the Sunken Place; Lakeith Stanfield’s memorably off-putting garden party expression; the terrifying juxtaposition on Betty Gabriel’s face as Georgina, fighting a war within her own mind; the teacup. Of course, gimmicks are an awards campaigning staple; this year Focus Features sent out bottles of Pol Roger champagne, Winston Churchill’s fave, to promote “The Darkest Hour” and Netflix mailed plushy Okjas for awards pundits to cuddle up to. Swag sourced organically from a film’s fandom is a rarity and squares up with Universal’s strategy, as evidenced by massive For Your Consideration billboards erected around Hollywood, of reminding industry insiders of the considerable cultural impact “Get Out” had on its own community and audience. “Get Out” has fostered tentative outsider awards hopes since its warm Sundance Film Festival debut set the stage for an enormously successful February release, which found critics and audiences alike responding to writer-director Peele’s horrifically realistic skewering of modern race relations. Still, the odds were considerably stacked against it as a February horror release, so much so that Universal submitted it to the Golden Globes as a comedy, causing a minor uproar.

"Get Out"-inspired art. (Justin Wadlington)