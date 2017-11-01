latimes.com
It's official: Heidi Klum won Halloween with her howlingly good costume

Nardine Saad
Yep, that's Heidi Klum. (Craig Barritt / Getty Images for Svedka Vodka)
Heidi Klum had a howling evening at her annual Halloween bash on Tuesday.

The blond supermodel transformed into the iconic werewolf featured in Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video for her 18th annual Halloween Party at Moxy Times Square in New York City. The "Project Runway" host also performed a routine from the 1982 classic accompanied by a throng of zombies.

Klum, 44, teamed up with special-effects makeup studio ProRenFX to create her costume and shared clips from the lengthy process on social media.

"It takes a long time to lay the prosthetics but then putting it all together, it took seven hours," Klum told People. "Michael Jackson was always such an icon and the 'Thriller' video is such an iconic video and I was like, 'I have to redo that.'"

The festive celeb typically goes all out for her Halloween soirée. Klum has memorably transformed into Jessica Rabbit, a cadaver, a butterfly, an old woman and, last year, she cast five "clones" of herself to accompany her to the affair.

Here's a peek at Klum's celebrity guest list and what they wore.

Kelly Tisdale, Heidi Klum, Mike Myers and Nick Cannon 

(Mike Coppola / Getty Images)
Zac Posen

(Mike Coppola / Getty Images)
Desiree Gruber and Kyle MacLachlan

(Mike Coppola / Getty Images)
Jay Manuel

(Evan Agostini / Invision/Associated Press)
Jon Batiste, Heidi Klum and Questlove

(Mike Coppola / Getty Images)
Coco and Ice T, Dylan Sprouse and Heather Graham

(Craig Barritt / Getty Images)
(Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images)
(Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images)
