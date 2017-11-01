Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Millie Bobby Brown raps a recap of 'Stranger Things': 'Bad news when you see that bloody nose'
- Watch Dave Grohl and Kristen Bell give 'Frozen' a Metallica makeover
- It's official: Heidi Klum won Halloween with her howlingly good costume
- Netflix suspends 'House of Cards' Season 6 production amid the Kevin Spacey scandal
- Wendy Williams collapses during her live show
It's official: Heidi Klum won Halloween with her howlingly good costume
|Nardine Saad
Heidi Klum had a howling evening at her annual Halloween bash on Tuesday.
The blond supermodel transformed into the iconic werewolf featured in Michael Jackson's "Thriller" music video for her 18th annual Halloween Party at Moxy Times Square in New York City. The "Project Runway" host also performed a routine from the 1982 classic accompanied by a throng of zombies.
Klum, 44, teamed up with special-effects makeup studio ProRenFX to create her costume and shared clips from the lengthy process on social media.
"It takes a long time to lay the prosthetics but then putting it all together, it took seven hours," Klum told People. "Michael Jackson was always such an icon and the 'Thriller' video is such an iconic video and I was like, 'I have to redo that.'"
The festive celeb typically goes all out for her Halloween soirée. Klum has memorably transformed into Jessica Rabbit, a cadaver, a butterfly, an old woman and, last year, she cast five "clones" of herself to accompany her to the affair.
Here's a peek at Klum's celebrity guest list and what they wore.
Kelly Tisdale, Heidi Klum, Mike Myers and Nick Cannon
Zac Posen
Desiree Gruber and Kyle MacLachlan
Jay Manuel
Jon Batiste, Heidi Klum and Questlove
Coco and Ice T, Dylan Sprouse and Heather Graham