New 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' trailer features dinos and explosions galore

Christie D'Zurilla

What’s bigger and scarier than charging dinosaurs? A volcanic eruption filled with charging dinosaurs.  

This we are reminded of — in case we ever forget — in the first full-length trailer for “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” which features Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady running from just about everything except that raptor he raised from a baby and his will-they-or-won’t-they banter with Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing.

She’s apparently now dating someone way more boring than Owen, but she’s still willing to go for drinks with the raptor keeper. And our heroes are here to help rescue the dinos from an island that’s about to explode. “What could go wrong?” Owen deadpans. 

Indeed. That’s why Jeff Goldblum is here, playing chaos theoretician Ian Malcolm once again. 

As many have noted, this time Claire has ditched the high heels for more sensible shoes, as one always does when given proper notice that the day is going to include dinosaur high jinks with a chance of volcanic activity. 

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” hits theaters June 22.

