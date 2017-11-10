Jenny McCarthy on Steven Seagal allegation: 'How many girls had to take off their clothes?'

Jenny McCarthy has again shared her story of a casting-couch encounter she says she had with actor Steven Seagal.

Details of her story come on the heels of new allegations of sexual harassment brought by "Arrested Development" actress Portia de Rossi, who alleged in a tweet that the action star unzipped his pants during an audition, and "The Good Wife" star Julianna Margulies, who alleged that Seagal brought a gun to a meeting with her.

However, McCarthy has spoken of her 1995 encounter before. She previously shared her story in a 1998 interview with Movieline, recalling that during her audition for "Under Siege 2," Seagal allegedly repeatedly told her to take off her dress, which resulted in McCarthy fleeing in tears.

Seagal's representative did not immediately respond to a Times request for comment on Friday.

The actor's spokesman has previously denied McCarthy's accusations, telling the Daily Beast that Warner Bros. casting for the film confirmed that McCarthy never auditioned for a role in "Under Siege 2" and "her claim is completely false."

Further detailing that encounter on her Sirius XM show on Thursday, McCarthy, now 45, explained that she arrived for the audition wearing a muumuu so that the casting crew would pay attention to her face and performance.

However, Seagal was the only one in the room and took a seat on a sofa near a fireplace and invited her to sit next to him and "relax," she said.

"I said, 'No, thank you! I'm just really excited to read for this part. And I have so much energy I need to stand,'" McCarthy said.