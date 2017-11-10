Here's what's new and interesting in entertainment and the arts:
- Jenny McCarthy on Steven Seagal allegation: 'How many girls had to take off their clothes?'
|Nardine Saad
Jenny McCarthy has again shared her story of a casting-couch encounter she says she had with actor Steven Seagal.
Details of her story come on the heels of new allegations of sexual harassment brought by "Arrested Development" actress Portia de Rossi, who alleged in a tweet that the action star unzipped his pants during an audition, and "The Good Wife" star Julianna Margulies, who alleged that Seagal brought a gun to a meeting with her.
However, McCarthy has spoken of her 1995 encounter before. She previously shared her story in a 1998 interview with Movieline, recalling that during her audition for "Under Siege 2," Seagal allegedly repeatedly told her to take off her dress, which resulted in McCarthy fleeing in tears.
Seagal's representative did not immediately respond to a Times request for comment on Friday.
The actor's spokesman has previously denied McCarthy's accusations, telling the Daily Beast that Warner Bros. casting for the film confirmed that McCarthy never auditioned for a role in "Under Siege 2" and "her claim is completely false."
Further detailing that encounter on her Sirius XM show on Thursday, McCarthy, now 45, explained that she arrived for the audition wearing a muumuu so that the casting crew would pay attention to her face and performance.
However, Seagal was the only one in the room and took a seat on a sofa near a fireplace and invited her to sit next to him and "relax," she said.
"I said, 'No, thank you! I'm just really excited to read for this part. And I have so much energy I need to stand,'" McCarthy said.
McCarthy recalled that he kept bragging about himself and told her there would be nudity in the film. When she told him she knew there wasn't nudity, McCarthy said he then said, "There is off-camera nudity," and asked her to lower her dress for him.
"I paused, I looked up at him, went from shocked to sadness. My eyes filled with water and I yelled, 'Go buy my Playboy video — it's on sale for $19.99' and just took off," she said.
As she was leaving, she said, Seagal followed her to her car and said not to tell anyone "or else."
"I was the last girl that day. How many girls had to take off their clothes? How many girls had to do more? It just so grossed me out," she said.
"Inside Edition's" Lisa Guerrero and actress Rae Dawn Chong have also made allegations against Seagal on separate incidents.