Jeremy Piven calls sexual misconduct allegations against him 'appalling'
|Libby Hill
Actor Jeremy Piven joined a growing list of Hollywood entertainers accused of sexual harassment Monday, when actress Ariane Bellamar alleged that Piven groped her on two separate occasions.
Bellamar penned a series of tweets on Oct. 30 tagging Piven and claiming the actor "cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum."
"'Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the [butt], looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a ‘beautiful couple’ we made," Bellamar tweeted.
According to Bellamar, who also appeared on the reality show "Beverly Hills Nannies," one of the incidents took place on the set of HBO's "Entourage" and the other at the Playboy Mansion. Bellamar is a former Playboy model.
In a statement made to Entertainment Weekly Tuesday, Piven denied Bellamar's claims.
"I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen,” Piven said. “It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn’t happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard."
HBO responded to Bellamar's accusations with a statement Tuesday confirming that it was the first time it was hearing of the incident that purportedly took place during the filming of "Entourage."
“Today, via the press reports, is the first we are hearing about Ariane Bellamar’s allegations concerning Jeremy Piven," the statement read. "Everyone at HBO and our productions is aware that zero tolerance for sexual harassment is our policy. Anyone experiencing an unsafe working environment has several avenues for making complaints that we take very seriously.”
CBS, where Piven stars on the freshman drama "Wisdom of the Crowd," issued a statement of its own Tuesday, stating, "We are aware of the media reports and are looking into the matter."
Representatives for Piven, Bellamar and CBS did not immediately respond to The Times' request for further comment Wednesday afternoon.