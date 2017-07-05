Meet Zeerak, a new muppet on Afghanistan's 'Sesame Street' who promotes gender equality

Puppeteer Seema Sultani holds Zeerak, the new muppet on Afghanistan's "Sesame Street" meant to promote education and gender equality.

Afghan television executives are taking innovative strides to prompt a change of heart about gender equality, particularly among the nation's youngsters.

Say hello to Zeerak, a goofy-grinned, bespectacled marionette donning a traditional shalwar kameez and a waistcoat embroidered with Afghanistan's national colors.

Zeerak is the most recent addition to the cast of "Baghch-e-Simsim" — Afghanistan's hugely successful, localized version of "Sesame Street" — and only the second Afghan muppet to join the ranks of internationally beloved favorites such as Big Bird and Elmo.

The masterminds behind "Sesame Street" crafted Zeerak's character for a joint purpose: to teach viewers the value of an education, as well as the value of an educated woman.

The show's official Twitter account introduced the "Sesame Street" newbie with a tweet that read: "Zeerak is a friendly 4-year-old who admires his big sister, Zari!" (Zari made her "Sesame Street" debut last year as the show's first-ever Afghan character.)