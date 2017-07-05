Reading a new poem, Chance the Rapper chokes up on NPR

NPR's Tiny Desk concert series is beloved for giving superstar musicians an intimate setting to translate their songs into rather bare-bones live performances.

But when Chance the Rapper showed up to perform, he took "stripped down" one step further.

In the latest Tiny Desk iteration, which NPR released Wednesday morning, the Chicago-bred rapper delivered a particularly heartrending set amid the Technicolor bookshelves of the NPR music office.

"I didn't know this was actually actually in an office," he said with the same easygoing candor that has typified much of his charm. "So, this is ... very uncouth."

Surrounded by a seven-piece crew — including his Social Experiment collaborators Nico Segal and Greg Landfair Jr. — he moseyed through a soft, stark rendition of "Juke Jam" from his "Coloring Book" mixtape. He also debuted a brand-new poem, which he called "The Other Side."

"Forgive me, I haven't written a poem in a long time," Chance said, adjusting his T-shirt as he glanced down at his notes scrawled in black marker across several sheets of paper. He had just written the poem on the car ride over from his Washington, D.C., hotel, he said.

"I still have all the keys that are of no use to me," the poem began. "They used to, though. On the other side was a mansion on a hill, complete with L.A. pools and fireplaces and a rim made specifically for people that lie about being 6 feet to dunk on."

The poem, though unrehearsed, was gripping — so much so that, halfway through, Chance himself choked up.

He closed out the set with a cover of Stevie Wonder's "They Won't Go When I Go," a poignant song from 1974.

Watch Chance the Rapper's Tiny Desk concert above.