Donal Logue's daughter Jade is alive, well and back home in Brooklyn.

It's been a frantic two weeks for the "Gotham" star after the16-year old went missing from Barclay's Center in Brooklyn.

In addition to working with police, the FBI and missing children groups, Logue and his ex-wife Kasey Smith, blanketed social media with requests for help and calls for Jade to return home.