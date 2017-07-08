ENTERTAINMENT

Donal Logue's missing daughter is home again

Mary McNamara
Donal Logue (Matt Seliger/Fox)
Donal Logue (Matt Seliger/Fox)

Donal Logue's daughter Jade is alive, well and back home in Brooklyn. 

It's been a frantic two weeks for the "Gotham" star after the16-year old went missing from Barclay's Center in Brooklyn.

In addition to working with police, the FBI and missing children groups, Logue and his ex-wife Kasey Smith, blanketed social media with requests for help and calls for Jade to return home.  

 

So it was only fitting that news of a happy ending was made public via Twitter. 

Jade, who is transgender, went missing one week after her 16th birthday. TMZ reports that an NYPD-FBI task force found her  at a friend’s house in North Carolina on Saturday morning; according to Logue's representatives, Jade is now reunited with her family. .

