Donal Logue's missing daughter is home again
|Mary McNamara
Donal Logue's daughter Jade is alive, well and back home in Brooklyn.
It's been a frantic two weeks for the "Gotham" star after the16-year old went missing from Barclay's Center in Brooklyn.
In addition to working with police, the FBI and missing children groups, Logue and his ex-wife Kasey Smith, blanketed social media with requests for help and calls for Jade to return home.
So it was only fitting that news of a happy ending was made public via Twitter.
Jade, who is transgender, went missing one week after her 16th birthday. TMZ reports that an NYPD-FBI task force found her at a friend’s house in North Carolina on Saturday morning; according to Logue's representatives, Jade is now reunited with her family. .